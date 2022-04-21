Emilia Romagna F1 GP at Imola 2022 – Preview Autoracing

Practice and race schedule

Friday, April 22, 2022

Free Practice 1 08:30 – 09:30 (BandSports)

Classification – 12:00 – 13:00 (BandSports)

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Free Practice 2 07:30 – 08:30 (BandSports)

short run 11:30 – 12:30 (band)

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Race – 10:00 (band)

Imola Circuit – Italy

Formula 1 takes us to the historic and ancient Imola circuit of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for the third year in a row. The race at Imola was added to the calendar in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will be the third time the Italian track has hosted a GP since 2006.

We will also have the debut of Imola of a weekend totally different from the traditional Formula 1, with qualifying on Friday afternoon after a single free practice (FP1), which will define the starting grid for the short race of qualifying (100 km) which will take place on Saturday and will define the grid for Sunday’s GP. For historical records, pole position will be the fastest from Friday’s qualifying practice (which will also start from pole for Saturday’s short race), but whoever starts from pole in Sunday’s GP will be the winner of the short race. Saturday ranking.

Despite having raced at Imola in the past, this is a circuit that presents many challenges. Drivers from Mercedes, Red Bull, Aston Martin and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will face a lot of pressure, albeit at different levels, to deliver performance at this track. Imola is a fast and fluid circuit with some tricky corner combinations that demand more precision from the drivers and stability of the cars when entering and around corners. In addition, unlike the most current circuits, Imola is a narrower track and has smaller exhaust areas, so it tends to charge dearly for any piloting error.

A savage fight between the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers is expected for the top four spots, but the rain forecast for Friday and race Sunday could play a crucial role putting other less favorite drivers into contention.

Over the years, the circuit has been refurbished several times, but retains the fast-flowing nature, unusual counterclockwise direction and famous turns of Piratella, Acque Minerali and Rivazza. The stretch from the second part of Rivazza to the Tamburello chicane has now turned into a long straight through the new pit complex. Getting the car right to meet the demands of such an epic circuit will be difficult with the new ground effect cars, but it’s a challenge everyone is looking forward to.

In 29 Formula 1 races at Imola we had 15 different winners. The last of them was Max Verstappen in 2021.

See the tire compounds that will be available:

track size: 4,909 km total run: 63 laps / 309.049 km Full throttle: Maximum speed: 298 km/h Longer full throttle time: lap record: 1:15,484 – Lewis Hamilton 2020 Tire consumption: Medium Brake consumption: High Downforce Level: Medium / High Shifting gears per lap: Consumption per round: 1.62 kg Pit lane loss: Tires in 2021 Hard C2, Medium C3 and Soft C4 DRS zone box straight Best time in FP1 in 2021 1’16.564 – Valtteri Bottas Best time in FP2 in 2021 1’15.551 – Valtteri Bottas Best time in FP3 in 2021 1’14.958 – Max Verstappen Pole in 2021 1’14.411 – Lewis Hamilton Winner in 2021 2:02’34.598 – Max Verstappen

Latest results in Imola

wins 2021 Max Verstappen 2020 Lewis Hamilton 2006 M. Schumacher 2005 Fernando Alonso 2004 M. Schumacher 2003 M. Schumacher 2002 M. Schumacher poles 2021 Lewis Hamilton 2020 Valtteri Bottas 2006 M. Schumacher 2005 Kimi Raikkonen 2004 Jenson Button 2003 M. Schumacher 2002 M. Schumacher VMR 2021 Lewis Hamilton 2020 Lewis Hamilton 2006 Fernando Alonso 2005 M. Schumacher 2004 M. Schumacher 2003 M. Schumacher 2002 R. Barrichello

Imola weather forecast

Friday

Minimum of 10º and maximum of 14º

Closed, 95% chance of rain

Saturday

Minimum of 12º and maximum of 22º

Partly cloudy, 11% chance of rain

Sunday

Minimum of 10º and maximum of 19º

Overcast, 61% chance of rain

Pole of Lewis Hamilton in 2021