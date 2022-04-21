Empire’s Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in prison

actor of empire, Jussie Smollett was sentenced by the US court to 150 days in prison, 30 months of probation, payment of US$120,000 in restitution to the City of Chicago and a fine of US$25,000. The artist was found guilty of five different crimes, including false witness to police in a hate-attack complaint filed in 2019.

according to deadline, the actor must begin serving the sentence immediately. At the hearing where the sentence was signed, Smolett lowered the mask he was wearing and shouted: “I’m not suicidal. If something happens to me in jail, I didn’t do anything. I’m innocent.”says the publication.

Smolett faced the possibility of up to three years in jail for each of the five counts, plus tens of thousands in fines. According to Deadline, however, the actor was not at risk of getting a maximum sentence for not having a criminal record.

understand the case

Smollett’s case began in late January 2019, when he claimed to have been attacked by two men in Chicago. They would have made racist and homophobic offenses (the actor came out as homosexual in 2015, in the program of Ellen DeGeneres), beaten the actor, tied a rope around his neck and threw a chemical substance, later identified as bleach. The actor also stated that he heard the attackers speak MAGA (from “Make America Great Again“, phrase used by supporters of Donald Trump).

The act caught the attention of Hollywood for its racist and homophobic nature, but weeks later Smollett was accused of having faked everything and was arrested. At the time, it was alleged that the actor was dissatisfied with his character in the series. empire. When the case was pointed out as a hoax, the Fox removed the character Jamal Lyon from the other episodes of the current season – learn more.