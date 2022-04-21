Ewan McGregor to marry actress called “trash” by his daughter

Ewan McGregor (white male, suit and bow tie) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (white female, neck-length hair; wearing black dress) pose together at the Producers Guild of America Awards in March 2022 (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GreenSlate)

News summary:

Ewan McGregor to marry Mary Elizabeth Winstead, says website

‘Scott Pilgrim’ actress was once called ‘trash’ by his oldest daughter

The couple already has a 1-year-old son

About to star in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney Plus, Ewan McGregor will marry actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, a woman who was once called “trash” by one of his daughters. The couple’s marriage intentions were made by the American website Page Six.

The romance between the actors began during the filming of the series “Fargo”, in 2016. At the time, he was still married to Eve Mavrakis, with whom he had four daughters and married in 1996.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead play instruments together during an online event held in 2021 (Photo: GO Campaign/via Getty Images)

A year after McGregor’s cheating rumors began, he divorced Mavrakis and took up a relationship with Mavrakis. The father’s courtship mainly bothered Clara, the actor’s eldest daughter, currently 26 years old.

In 2018, the young woman even cursed Mavrakis in a publication that praised the actress on the internet. “‘The most beautiful and talented woman in the world’??? Man you are deluded. The girl is a piece of trash,” she wrote.

In addition to Clara, Ewan McGregor had Anouk (11 years old), Jamyan (20 years old) and Esther (20 years old) with his first wife. In July 2021, the 51-year-old actor had his first child with 37-year-old Eve Mavrakis: boy Laurie.

“They are more in love than ever. Having the child brought them even closer”, said the source heard by Page Six. There is still no date for the wedding ceremony of the “Star Wars” actor with the actress who became known in “Scott Pilgrim against the World” (2010) .

