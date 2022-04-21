Exhibition “Casa dos Sentidos” offers interactive virtual visit – Jornal do Oeste

The physical project, installed at ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR), now has a free virtual tour on the Montenegro Produções Culturais website.

The interactive exhibition Casa dos Sentidos, created with the aim of representing the feelings and experiences of children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the form of artistic expressions, was inaugurated on April 1st and has already received more than 10,000 visits. after nineteen days on display in the capital of Paraná. For the last days of exhibition, with the closing scheduled for next Sunday, April 24th, the expectation is to receive at least another 4 thousand people.

Thinking about making the experience accessible to those who are not from Curitiba or who, due to the limited number of participants per session, have not yet had the opportunity to visit the exhibition, Montenegro Produções Culturais, the creator of the project, decided to transport the physical space to the virtual world, all 100% free and with easy navigation.

With interactive 3D visualization, the free virtual tour takes a 360º tour of every corner of Casa dos Sentidos, also featuring accessibility features. “We made a point of preserving all accessibility features offered, such as audio description of all environments and works of art, as well as translation into Libras”, explains Carolina Montenegro, manager of Montenegro Produções Culturais. “The best way to enjoy the virtual visit is to take the tour with time to observe all the details, following the click instructions to check the most important information”, she details.

In addition to the virtual tour, which is expected to impact more than 1 million people, the physical space of Casa dos Sentidos remains open for visitation until next Sunday, April 24th, with advance ticket reservations through the Sympla platform. With the aim of guaranteeing comfort and accessibility for sensitive visitors – such as people with ASD, epileptics and people with hearing hypersensitivity –, the project provides, free of charge, visits accompanied by professionals from the A_MI Cognitive Therapy clinic, qualified in development, assistance and training. of people with disabilities. “These visits have a reduction in sensory stimuli, with a reduction in lights and sounds, in addition to follow-up with cognitive therapists”, he concludes.

Support, sponsorship and partnerships:

Conceived and carried out by Montenegro Produções Culturais through the Culture Incentive Law, the cultural project Casa dos Sentidos is supported by Pinó magazine; sponsorship of Tetra Pak, Barigüi Group, Britânia Eletrodomésticos, Jaguá Frangos, Compagas, Sanepar, Celepar, Berneck, Engepeças, Ademicon Consórcio e Investimento, Perkins, Unimed, Uniserv Maintenance, Copacol, Elejor, Da Magrinha, HAVAN, Honda Prixx, Plaza Veículos and Ravato; in addition to partnerships with Associação Amigos do HC, A_MI Cognitive Therapy, Água e Vida Centro de Psicomotricidade, Tismoo, Multiloja, Tintas Verginia, Human Robotics, Agá and Pormade Portas and production Guanabara Produções Culturais.

