Facily, a group-buying startup, lays off employees after becoming a unicorn

The collective purchasing company Facily laid off between 200 and 300 employees. The information was first published by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” this Wednesday (20), the eve of the Tiradentes holiday.

A former technology employee shared on LinkedIn a contact list with the names of laid-off professionals seeking replacement in jobs. The list has 100 names of people who have agreed to share their contacts.

To Estadão, the company did not confirm the number of dismissals, but the dismissals may represent 30% of the company’s total staff.

The layoffs are surprising because the Brazilian company announced, four months ago, an extension of its Series D round worth US$135 million, now valued at more than US$1 billion, which makes it a unicorn.

The new amount added to the US$ 250 million announced in November 2021, with funding led by Goodwater and Propus. The company started three years ago as a social commerce platform — one that allows users to team up to place large orders and get discounts. The business model is based on Chinese e-commerce.

The layoffs also drew attention due to the proximity of the same measure taken by QuintoAndar and Loft, companies competing in the real estate market that announced a reduction in their professional staff.

Other side

Through a note, Facily says that it seeks constant evolution and efficiency to improve the experience of everyone who is part of and interacts with the company.

“Changes, including in teams, are necessary for this. We will always prioritize what really makes a difference in driving our business. To preserve our people, we prefer not to comment on the internal processes, as we treat them confidentially and respectfully”, she says.

