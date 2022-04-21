Fan with Nazi tattoo is identified and testifies

André Lucas testified about his Nazi tattoo with his mother and lawyers. Photo: (Reproduction/Social Media)

This Wednesday, in Manaus, the São Raimundo fan was caught with a tattoo that refers to the Nazi party last Sunday in a duel in the D Series. André Lucas Freitas de Souza, 31, an IT professional, addressed the police department along with her mother and lawyers.

According to the delegate of the Civil Police of Amazonas, Ivo Martins, the man has collaborated with the investigation carried out: “We had an open conversation with the presence of his mother, including the lawyers. He spoke his version. He said he did not have the intention, when he tattooed about 10 years ago, to promote any kind of incitement, inducement to this Nazi practice as it was widely publicized. We are investigating. He has a very collaborative attitude. He has even given us his cell phone, the computer will also be collected. Then we will get all the information in a technical way. Do not do anything in a hasty (hurried) way so that he can be assured all the pertinent defense. Then he will be formally heard in the presence of the lawyer his”.

Caught last Sunday at the Ismael Benigno Stadium with an eagle tattoo on his back, chosen by the Nazi party as a symbol of power, strength, authority and victory, André Lucas will be banned from any and all facilities of São Raimundo, according to a note released by the club even before its identification: “São Raimundo Esporte Clube goes public, repudiating the attitude of this individual in which nothing represents the history of the people’s club. São Raimundo vehemently condemns any and all manifestations in favor of what was one of the greatest of world history! This individual, once identified, will no longer enter the stadium’s premises on Typhoon match days”.

The law that deals with the apology for Nazism is number 7,716/1989, where it says that it is considered a crime: “– Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin. Penalty: imprisonment of one to three years and fine – or imprisonment of two to five years and fine if the crime was committed in publications or media.

– Manufacture, market, distribute or broadcast symbols, emblems, ornaments, badges or propaganda that use the swastika or swastika, for the purpose of disseminating Nazism. Penalty: imprisonment from two to five years and a fine..