Fast and Furious 10 | Brie Larson joins the cast of the sequel

(Images: Getty Images, publicity/Universal)

The cast of “fast and furious 10” gained a cosmic boost. Brie LarsonCaptain Marvel from “Avengers: Endgame“, announced that he had joined the production with a welcome from Vin Diesel himself. See below:

excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘 thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. can’t wait to share more (when I can 😉) pic.twitter.com/miJlbiwV9d — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 10, 2022

“Animation doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the ‘Fast’ family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and excitement, Vin Diesel. I can’t wait to share more (when I can).”

In recent years, the franchise has become a must-stop for major Hollywood stars. Among the names that have already participated are Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena and Jason Statham, among others. For “Fast 10”, the names of the time are Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior, in addition to Brie Larson herself.

“Fast and Furious 10” will again be directed by Justin Lin, a veteran of the franchise. Familiar names from the cast also return, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang, as well as Charlize Theron. Diesel and Lin produce.

“Fast and Furious 10” is slated for a May 19, 2023 release.