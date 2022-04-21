Favorite name, obstacles and personal desire: the backstage of Inter’s agreement with Mano Menezes | International

While Inter drew with Guaireña in Beira-Rio, for the Copa Sudamericana, on Thursday of last week, Colorado officials were already debating names to replace the Uruguayan in charge of the team. Mano Menezes, presented this Wednesday as Cacique’s replacement, has always been the director’s favorite.

Lisca entered the list as a plan B. Odair Hellmann was running away, but with the complicating factor of a fine of US$ 2 million to get him out of Al-Wasl, in the United Arab Emirates.

Tiago Nunes and Cuca were discarded for different reasons. The first suffered from rejection, and the second goes on a “gap year.”

Mano’s staff confirmed to ge still on Saturday that talks would take place with Colorado leaders earlier this week. First contact was made by football executive William Thomas on Monday. The two parties expressed interest and scheduled a new series of talks to deepen the negotiation.

Tuesday was D-day. At no time was there a face-to-face meeting. All negotiation took place through virtual dialogues. Mano’s representative conducted the negotiations straight from São Paulo. The path seemed crystal clear for an arrangement, but there were mishaps during the afternoon..

Even with some divergent points already overcome, such as contract time and lean technical commission, the parties were not satisfied with the course of the debate on the financial aspect. There, there was a strategic pause in the dialogues.

President Alessandro Barcellos, coach Mano Menezes and vice president of football Emílio Papaléo Zin — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

During the hiatus, a relevant manager revealed to the ge that there was a “turnaround chance” looking for the coach. He even admitted that other names were studied. Even so, influential people maintained a belief in the right.

Although he had enthusiasts on the Board of Management, Lisca, formerly Plan B, was discarded due to internal resistance, especially from people who circulate in the Colorado locker room. Sylvinho, ex-Corinthians, was speculated, but there was no contact.

Mano’s staff always maintained an optimistic and confident posture in the positive outcome. Conversations resumed in the evening. The two parties reached a common denominator and the gavel was struck around 10pm. The official announcement took place at 11:43 pm.

The former Brazilian national team coach had president Alessandro Barcellos and technical director Paulo Autuori as his main enthusiasts, with whom he worked and is grateful for the partnership at the beginning of his career. As soon as he received Inter’s contacts, he showed interest in taking on the challenge.

In addition to the support of important leaders, there was support from other areas of the club. Mano has good traffic in the most different sectors through the passage in the base categories in the early 2000s. He is considered behind the scenes as the best solution for the moment.

At 59, Mano Menezes is used to pressure and turbulent environments. Examples of this are the successful works for Grêmio in 2005, 2006 and 2007, Corinthians in 2014 and Cruzeiro in 2016, when the Minas Gerais club flirted with the Z-4.