FGTS: buyer will be able to use balance to pay off up to 12 installments in arrears of financed property | Economy

The work will be able to use the FGTS balance to pay up to 12 installments in arrears of the financed propertyphotos Disclosure

Published 04/20/2022 13:14

Rio – The Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) presented a proposal to amortize real estate financing debts. With the authorization to use the Fund’s balance, the buyer may pay up to 12 installments in arrears of contracts within the scope of the Housing Financial System (SFH). By the current rule, FGTS resources are limited to three installments in this type of modality. In the resolution published this Wednesday, the 20th, in the Official Gazette of the Union, the limit will be increased to up to 12 installments in arrears. The contribution can “integrate the amount to be written off” in the total debt. However, it is important to note that the measure is temporary: valid between May 2 and December 31.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the real estate sector, both in terms of lease and (financed) sales contracts. According to FGTS rules, the use of the balance for settlement or extraordinary amortization of the outstanding balance of housing financing can be made within a minimum interval of two years between each movement.