FGTS: Caixa has queues on the first day of withdrawal – 04/20/2022 – Mercado

​Workers born in January who tried to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS faced queues of more than three hours in the capital of São Paulo this Wednesday (20), the first day of release of values. Although the withdrawal of money is done remotely, through Caixa Tem, failures in registrations and difficulties in access have led citizens to look for branches of Caixa Econômica Federal.

In social networks, users complain about slowness, consecutive errors and the virtual waiting line to access the application. The website Down Detector, which records cases of failures in websites and applications, shows a spike in complaints about Caixa’s apps this morning.​

In the units visited by the report, in the neighborhoods of São Mateus, Sapopemba, Itaquera and Jardim Iguatemi, in the east of São Paulo, lines at Caixa branches started around 7 am and even those who arrived early faced hours of waiting, in some cases.

The self-employed Felipe dos Santos Silva, 28, looked for Caixa in São Mateus, on Monday (18), to try to solve successive problems in the confirmation of the email in the registration in the Caixa Tem application, where it is possible to withdraw money from the Guarantee.

As he was unsuccessful, he had to seek face-to-face service this Wednesday (20), the day his withdrawal was released. The self-employed person says that he arrived at 7:30 am and found a queue of approximately 20 people at the door of the agency. Almost four hours later, when he spoke to the reporter, he still had not been answered.

In the queues, many workers were suspicious if they would be able to access the money. The flaws found in the apps were the reason for the distrust. In conversations with the report, citizens still did not know what they were going to do with the values, they wanted to be sure of receipt so that they could only make plans later.

In a note, Caixa also informed that the queues are punctual, given the number of bank branches across the country. “Caixa clarifies that, in a universe of more than 4,200 branches, any queues are punctual”, says the text.

The state-owned bank also states that the movement of funds is carried out digitally, through the Caixa Tem app, which offers options such as virtual debit card purchases, bill payment and money transfer.

Workers complain on social media

As well as those who had to wait for service at the branch, citizens also complained about Caixa’s services on social media. Most cannot access Caixa Tem. There are those who report problems with the FGTS registration and even those who were unable to make the Pix of the money, as informed by the bank.

A lot of people also complain about not being able to move the balance.

In a note, Caixa said that “the beginning of the calendar for the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS caused a natural increase in consultation with services related to the fund in recent days”. According to the bank, “just this Wednesday (20/04), until 10 am, at Caixa Tem, more than 31 million operations have already been carried out by 1.8 million different users”.

Consultations on the FGTS app were made by more than 2.6 million users, he informs. According to the agency, in case of doubt, in addition to the application, there are also other service channels, such as the telephone 4004-0104, for capitals and metropolitan regions, and 0800-104 0104 for other regions.

Understand the extraordinary FGTS

As of this Wednesday (20), 3.9 million workers will be entitled to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS, of up to R$ 1,000. The lot is intended for those born in January and the payment schedule runs until June 15, according to the professional’s month of birth.​

The payment of the extraordinary FGTS is made entirely remotely, with automatic deposit. However, the worker only has access to the values ​​from the date defined in the calendar, according to the month of birth.

The consultation is carried out on the fgts.caixa.gov.br website and, in the FGTS app, it is possible to consult the amount, know the release date, ask for the withdrawal, if applicable, and undo the credit. To move money, you need to be registered at Caixa Tem, where citizens can pay bills, make purchases, transfer values ​​and make Pix.

SEE THE 2022 FGTS WITHDRAWAL CALENDAR