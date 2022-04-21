Business

FGTS can be used to pay late installments of financing

Good news for those with late payments on real estate financing! The Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) released the use of the fund balance for the payment of up to 12 delayed installments of contracts in the Housing Financial System (SFH) sector.

Until then, according to the rule on the use of FGTS resources for debt balance amortization, the worker could not have more than three mortgage payments outstanding. Rule that will change in a few days.

Abatement of installments in arrears with the FGTS

According to the resolution published this Wednesday, 20th, through the Federal Official Gazette (DOU), citizens with balance in FGTS may deduct up to 12 installments in arrears of real estate financing.

The idea is to ensure that workers have a better use of amounts accumulated in accounts linked to the FGTS, informs the document.

According to the established rules, the use of the balance to settle or amortize the outstanding balance of a housing loan will consider a minimum interval of 2 years between each movement.

The measure, which will take effect on May 2, is temporary and will be valid until December 31.

