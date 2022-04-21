FGTS extraordinary: unemployed can draw values?

Citizens who are currently unemployed can also withdraw money from the Extraordinary Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) released by the Federal Government. According to information from the Palácio do Planalto itself, there is nothing to prevent a jobless individual from receiving the amounts.

The same, incidentally, also applies to people who are currently in the position of employers. Bosses can also receive FGTS money in certain situations. But just like the unemployed, they need to follow the basic rules so that they fit in among the beneficiaries.

A citizen who is unemployed or who now holds the position of employer, can receive the FGTS since he has available balance in your account active or inactive. This happens when a person has worked with signature in the portfolio over a period of time and then stopped working. In this case, it has an available balance.

But if the unemployed never worked with a formal contract in life, then you can not take the money FGTS this time. The same goes for the citizen who is in the employer’s position now and has never been employed in their entire career. In this case, it will not have any balance to receive.

Anyway, employed, unemployed and employers may have the right to consult their balances to confirm that there is no money provided for in that consultation. You can perform the procedure without leaving home. Just open the FGTS own app, enter the basic data and confirm the information.

When can I withdraw the amounts?

If the citizen unemployed do consultation and notice that there is any available balance, then it can use the cash. But wait. The use is not released for all citizens at the same time. You must wait for your date.

The Federal Government decided to divide paydays according to each citizen’s birthday month. Then your date of birth will define the day on which you can move the deposit money.

On Wednesday (20), for example, it was the turn of the users who were born in January. They received through the deposit account Cash has. You can check the detailed dates of upcoming transfers below.

Request FGTS

According to information from the Federal Economic own case, just over 42 million Brazilians are eligible to receive the extraordinary FGTS this time. Most of them do not need to make any kind of request.

However, there are some specific cases in which the citizen will have to carry out the procedure anyway. To do this, you will need to consult the FGTS app itself through your account. The request can be made on the device itself.

According to the federal government, regardless of the balance that is available to every citizen, the fact is that each individual can only withdraw up to R $ 1000. That was the limit set by the Presidential Palace itself.