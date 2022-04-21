FGTS withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand is released for 1st group; see rules

Workers born in January can, as of this Wednesday (20), do the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from their Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) accounts. The funds will be available for withdrawal until December 15th of this year.

Withdrawal of amounts can be done – and only – through the Caixa Tem app, which allows the payment of domestic bills, making virtual purchases at non-affiliated establishments, as well as withdrawals from ATMs and the transfer of amounts to third parties. .

According to estimates by Caixa Econômica Federal, about 3.9 million workers are able to withdraw at this stage, in which R$ 2.7 billion was made available by the federal government, out of a total of R$ 30 billion allocated to the extraordinary loot.

Most of these workers must receive the money automatically, in Caixa’s digital social savings account. However, if the data of these workers is incomplete, to the point of not allowing the opening of the digital account, they will have to request the release of resources.

The process of requesting the release of funds will be computerized, that is, workers will not need to travel to one of the Caixa branches. Just enter the official FGTS application and enter the requested data.

In the Caixa Tem application, there is the option for workers to apply for credit in any checking or savings account of any bank. But this possibility is only valid for those who agree to provide a photo of an official document to register the biometrics.

The release of funds related to the FGTS withdrawal follows a schedule based on the worker’s month of birth. The money will be released in stages until June 15, when they receive workers born in December. See calendar:

Born in January: April 20, 2022;

Born in February: April 30, 2022;

Born in March: May 4, 2022;

Born in April: May 11, 2022;

Born in the month of May: May 14, 2022;

Born in June: May 18, 2022;

Born in July: May 21, 2022;

Born in August: May 25, 2022;

Born in September: May 28, 2022;

Born in October: June 1, 2022;

Born in November: June 8, 2022;

Born in December: June 15, 2022.

THE withdrawal of resources, in turn, must be made until December 15th. After this period, the funds will return to the linked FGTS account with correction by the income of the Guarantee Fund, corresponding to the period in which it was stopped in the digital savings account.