Find out who the owner of Itapemirim, who had assets blocked by Justice – Economy

The entrepreneur Sidnei Piva de Jesus owns the Itapemirim group (photo: Itapemirim/Disclosure)

The businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus bought Itapemirim in 2016, when the company was already in the process of judicial recovery. With the acquisition, he also assumed the company’s debts valued at more than R$2.2 billion. On Monday (18/4), the Court of Justice of So Paulo (TJ-SP) ordered the blocking of the assets of the entrepreneur, the Itapemirim Group and all the companies opened by him since the beginning of the approval of the recovery plan. group court.

A part of the company’s money was transferred to finance the company Ita Transportes Areos, which started operating in June 2021 and suspended operations in December, just before the end of the year.

In February, the Court had already determined the removal of Piva from the command of the Itapemirim group, in addition to the use of an electronic anklet and the ban on leaving the country.

polemic purchase

Sidnei Piva is fighting a legal battle with the family that controlled the Itapemirim group before it was acquired by the businessman. According to Andreia Cola, granddaughter of the company’s founder, Camilo Cola, the purchase agreement signed with Piva provided that the family’s assets would not be part of the business. The businessman, however, managed by court decision to keep the family’s assets.

In December of last year, when there were already a series of complaints from Itapemirim’s suppliers and workers for late payments, a news article published by the website Congresso em Foco showed that Piva opened a financial services company in London worth 780 million pounds. , around R$ 5.9 billion.

According to the businessman, the business was to facilitate the leasing of aircraft.

Despite the company’s doubts, Sidnei Piva maintains refined consumption habits. According to documents obtained by the State, in a process that runs under secrecy at the So Paulo Court, in 2020, he spent R$ 29,000 on his credit card, in a mall in Dubai. During another trip, to Paris, it was R$ 23 thousand in a luxury goods store. Between February and March, he spent R$40,000 on a resort in Rio de Janeiro.

In December 2021, the businessman bought a penthouse on Riviera beach, on the coast of So Paulo, and lives in a 500 square meter apartment in a luxury condominium in Bairro do Itaim, an upscale region of the capital of São Paulo.