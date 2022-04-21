Fixed-rate, post-fixed or IPCA: how does each type of fixed income work? – 04/21/2022

Many people are parachuted into the investment world because of the amount of application options. In fixed income, there are three types: fixed-rate, post-fixed and inflation investments. Today’s column explains each of them.

First of all, a message: don’t worry if you feel lost. It’s normal to feel confused by a bunch of terms experts use out there. Econoweek itself emerged from a market term (dovish), which is not worth explaining in the column.

The important thing is to seek knowledge to learn little by little. So let’s understand.

What is prefixed?

From the name, you can already imagine how it works. Interest is fixed, which means it doesn’t change with the winds of the economy.

It is quite easy to understand when it is associated with the prefixed telephone in which you deposit a fixed amount, for example, R$ 30 per month. That’s what you have to use. In other words, you know exactly how much you are going to spend.

In fixed-rate fixed income investments, it’s the same thing, but instead of spending, think that the return is fixed, that is, you know exactly how much you will earn.

Having a fixed interest investment can be good or bad. But before explaining it, let’s understand post-fixed investment.

What is postfix?

If in fixed-rate fixed income the interest does not change, in post-fixed it is the opposite. Remember your post cell phone? The logic is similar. You call, use the internet and only at the end of the month you know how much you paid.

In post-fixed fixed income you apply and only at maturity, that is, at the end, when you get the money back, you know how much you earned.

Of course, the return follows a logic. Each investment has a benchmark that will guide you. The most common are investments that follow the Selic or CDI rates.

In an investment that follows the Selic, if the rate rises, the profitability follows and increases. If it falls, profitability declines.

What is Inflation Fixed Income?

There is also a third type of fixed income: the hybrid. In it, the return is formed by a fixed interest plus inflation. In general, we are talking about the IPCA, which is Brazil’s official inflation.

In numbers, profitability can be, for example, 5% per year plus IPCA. If the IPCA is 2% this year, the profitability will be 5% plus 2% per year. If next year inflation explodes and goes to 10%, the profitability will be the same combined fixed interest of 5% plus this 10% of the IPCA.

What is the best fixed income?

There is no simple answer, but here goes. If you think interest rates will drop, you might be better off opting for a fixed-rate income. You already lock profitability at an interest rate that is interesting nowadays.

If you believe the interest will go up, you can go for a post-fix. If the interest goes up, your investment will pay more and more.

There is also the possibility that you think that inflation will rise more because let’s face it: in Brazil everything just gets more expensive. In that case, you can go for a fixed IPCA income to protect yourself from this price spike.

In the video above, we did a simulation of an application of R$ 200 per month.

Fixed Income x Variable Income

In addition to fixed income, there are good investment opportunities in variable income. Stocks and real estate funds are among them.

In the video below we tell you the difference between these two types of application.