Flamengo and Palmeiras play balanced and draw at Maracanã

A duel worthy of the rivalry between Flamengo and Palmeiras. Almost five months after the Copa Libertadores final, the two teams faced each other again, tonight (20), in a highly disputed match at Maracanã. The anticipated game of the fourth round of the Brasileirão ended in a 0-0 tie.

The result takes Rubro-Negro to five points, in third place, and with one more game. Verdão has two points, still in 15th position.

The two teams return to the field on Saturday (23). At 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), Fla visits Athletico-PR, in Curitiba. Palmeiras welcome Corinthians at 7pm at Arena Barueri.

LIVE FROM FLAMENGO

LIVE FROM PALMEIRAS

Who did well: Everton stands out again

After a below-average start to the year, Everton Ribeiro returned to being Flamengo’s great figure. Released by both sides, shirt 7 distributed dribbles, passes and was a constant alternative for his teammates. The midfielder found his best game again and seems to have connected to Paulo Sousa’s ideas.

Who was bad: Gustavo Scarpa

In the marking role, Gustavo Scarpa even did his role well. However, in the setup of Verdão’s plays, he was the most erased in the Palmeiras offensive system. He rarely created, and he only managed to take danger from a corner. He gave way to Gabriel Veron in the final stage.

Draw doesn’t stop Flamengo’s evolution

Despite not having left home with the three points, Flamengo can celebrate another step in the team’s clear evolution. The team still showed defects in its lines, of course, but it produced a lot and was fierce from the first to the last minute. Opportunities were created, Fla showed a lot of desire to win, but lacked the whim in the final touch.

Palmeiras goes well behind, but offers little danger

Abel Ferreira’s team started better defensively, taking advantage of spaces to counterattack. In 20 minutes, the São Paulo team took danger twice, in plays by Dudu and Raphael Veiga. The alviverde marking started to offer opportunities, and was almost leaked twice with Arrascaeta.

Moments before the break, Danilo had a great chance and sent the corner, but Hugo made a great save. In the final stage, the visitors acted more closed and focused on holding the advances of the red-blacks, who suffered to bring danger to Weverton.

Lázaro makes a good game and falls due to wear and tear

The young Lázaro was Flamengo’s best figure in the initial stage, but his football dropped drastically in the second half after feeling the wear and tear of the match’s rhythm. The shirt 13 built great plays on the left wing, was very useful tactically, but felt tired and started to waste simple balls. Despite the fluctuation, the player consolidates himself as an option in Flamengo.

It still hasn’t been this time for Pablo

Just over a month after signing with Flamengo, defender Pablo spent close to his debut for the club. He was recovering from a ligament injury in his right knee, and was listed for the first time for a match for the Rio de Janeiro club. However, selected among the reserves, the ex-Corinthians did not enter the field.

beaten record

With 69,997 fans in attendance, Flamengo broke its attendance record for the season. The best mark had been the 6-1 rout against Bangu, when 63,450 people went to Maracanã.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 0 x 0 PALM TREES

Competition: Brasileirão – fourth round

Date and time: April 20, 2022 (Wednesday), at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Auxiliaries: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: João Gomes (FLA), Gabigol (FLA) and Thiago Maia (FLA); Murilo (PAL), Rony (PAL), Zé Rafael (PAL) and Marcos Rocha (PAL)

FLAMENGO: Hugo; William Arão, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla, João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Lázaro (Marinho); Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol. Technician: Paulo Sousa

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Jailson); Dudu (Breno Lopes), Rony (Rafael Navarro) and Gustavo Scarpa (Gabriel Veron). Technician: Abel Ferreira