Flamengo player melts for football from Danilo, from Palmeiras

Last Wednesday night (20th), Flamengo and palm trees drew 0-0 at Maracanã, for the fourth round of Brazilian championship. The result was bad for Verdão, which is still without a win in the Brasileirão: there are two draws and one defeat so far. Rubro-Negro now has 5 points and was closer to the leaders Corinthians and Atlético-MG.

After the match, midfielder João Gomes, from Flamengo, took to social media and praised the football of Danilo, from Palmeiras: “My brother, what a privilege to compete with you!! Huge admiration for your football. Let’s go upstairs, my ace. Maximum respect”wrote the Flamengo player on his Instagram account.

In the comments, Danilo answered João Gomes in the same way: “The privilege is all mine, brother. May we keep playing a lot, God has the best for us. We are together (sic) always, craqueee”.

Palmeiras keep a long taboo against Flamengo in the Brasileirão

Despite having won the Libertadores final against Rubro-Negro in Montevideo, Verdão has not beaten their rival for more than four years in matches held on national territory. The last time the team got the better was in November 2017, 2-0, with two goals from Deyverson.