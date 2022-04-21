Sports

Flamengo player melts for football from Danilo, from Palmeiras

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius10 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Brazilian

Flamengo and Palmeiras drew 0-0 last Wednesday night (20), at Maracanã, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship.

Matheus Hojaij

Per Matheus Hojaij

Danilo, Palmeiras midfielder (Photo: Getty Images)
Danilo, Palmeiras midfielder (Photo: Getty Images)
Matheus Hojaij

Last Wednesday night (20th), Flamengo and palm trees drew 0-0 at Maracanã, for the fourth round of Brazilian championship. The result was bad for Verdão, which is still without a win in the Brasileirão: there are two draws and one defeat so far. Rubro-Negro now has 5 points and was closer to the leaders Corinthians and Atlético-MG.

After the match, midfielder João Gomes, from Flamengo, took to social media and praised the football of Danilo, from Palmeiras: “My brother, what a privilege to compete with you!! Huge admiration for your football. Let’s go upstairs, my ace. Maximum respect”wrote the Flamengo player on his Instagram account.

In the comments, Danilo answered João Gomes in the same way: “The privilege is all mine, brother. May we keep playing a lot, God has the best for us. We are together (sic) always, craqueee”.

Palmeiras keep a long taboo against Flamengo in the Brasileirão

Despite having won the Libertadores final against Rubro-Negro in Montevideo, Verdão has not beaten their rival for more than four years in matches held on national territory. The last time the team got the better was in November 2017, 2-0, with two goals from Deyverson.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius10 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Unbeaten, the Brazilian team breaks the record for the best qualifying campaign by running points | Brazilian Team

3 weeks ago

Corinthians enters into an agreement and Ponte Preta must have borrowed in this Saturday’s duel

March 11, 2022

Guardiola in the national team? CBF made second contact with Catalan representatives in early 2022; technician showed no interest

2 weeks ago

Ronaldo raises the tone, calls for approval at Cruzeiro and says he is: ‘facing politics’ – Rádio Itatiaia

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button