Florianópolis will be one of the first capitals in Brazil to have 5G, know when

Florianópolis will be one of the first capitals in Brazil to implement 5G mobile data internet, starting on July 31 this year.

The date was confirmed this Wednesday (20), during a meeting of the Committee on Economy, Science, Technology, Mines and Energy of Alesc (Legislative Assembly). Representatives of the mobile operators Tim, Vivo, Unifique and Claro – which took over Oi’s customers in Santa Catarina – participated.

For this, until the end of June, legislative and technical adjustments must be made.

The legislation on the subject is already being processed at Alesc. Project authored by deputy Jair Miotto (União Brasil) was approved by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) and will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation Commission, guaranteeing a model of legislation for all Santa Catarina municipalities.

Advance through the interior of the state

Tim’s national institutional relations manager, Cleber Rodrigo Affanio; Vivo’s institutional relations manager, Laiana Souza; the regional director of Claro e Oi, Marciano Carniel; the Southern regional manager of engineering and implementation at Claro and Oi, Márcio Martini; and Unifique’s director of operations, Erolf Schotten, were unanimous in praising the importance of the meeting and guaranteed all efforts to implement the new technology in Florianópolis and later in the state.

They also explained that the operators are preparing to serve small locations in other bands and that there is a whole schedule implemented by Anatel, but that the companies intend to anticipate these deadlines.

Anatel’s schedule for 5G implementation

until July 31, 2022: for capitals and the Federal District

until July 31, 2025: for cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants

until July 31, 2026: for locations with more than 200,000 people

until July 31, 2027: for municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants

until July 31, 2028: for half of the municipalities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants

until July 31, 2029: for municipalities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants

until December 31, 2029: municipalities with less than 30 thousand inhabitants