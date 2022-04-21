Fortaleza dominates, beats Vitória 3-0 and opens advantage in the Copa do Brasil

Fortaleza beat Vitória 3-0 this Wednesday, 20, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022. The match took place at Arena Castelão and marked the debut of Tricolor do Pici in the national competition of the season, which entered a more advanced stage for being in the Copa Libertadores.

It was a confrontation where Fortaleza was much superior and had no difficulties to build the advantage on the scoreboard. The goals were scored by Silvio Romero — twice — and Moisés.

Fortaleza returns to the field next Friday, 22, for the first leg of the Ceará Championship final, against Caucaia. The ball rolls at 21:35, again at Arena Castelão. The return clash against Vitória is scheduled for May 12, at Barradão, in Salvador/BA.

The game

For the match, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda brought five changes in relation to the game against Internacional. Brayan Ceballos, Jussa, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim and Silvio Romero were new to the starting lineup.

Fortaleza’s first opportunity came at two minutes. Moisés took advantage of a spare at the entrance of the area after a corner kick and released the bomb, but the ball ended up going too high.

Tricolor had control of the actions and exchanged a lot of passes in the middle, but had difficulty infiltrating the lines set up by the Bahia club. Until, in the 13th minute, Yago Pikachu got freedom to cross and found Lucas Crispim free in the area to head, and the ball grazed the crossbar and went out.

At 16, Vitória had the first opportunity to counterattack. Alisson Santos came charging with complete freedom down the left wing, but ended up missing the cross and Fortaleza set up a fatal counter blow. Yago Pikachu made a light cut and Lucas Lima received a free-kick on the right, dribbled the defender and hit low, the goalkeeper spread and, on the rebound, Silvio Romero headed for cover to open the scoring at Arena Castelão.

The Bahian team tried to respond in the sequence, but had only two attacks without causing much danger to the tricolor goal. Fortaleza continued to play the ball in search of space, to try the second goal at the right moment.

But it was only in a corner, in the 27th minute, that Benevenuto split from the top, and the ball fell again to Silvio Romero, who was free on the second pole, to shoot and extend the marker.

With the score 2 to 0, Fortaleza only managed the game in the middle until the end of the first half, without suffering, but also without threatening the opponent.

Fortaleza returned the same for the second stage, but the first opportunity was for the Bahian red and black. In a foul near the area, Jadson charged over the barrier, the ball still scraped the crossbar and went out.

But after that, the Lion of Pici regained control of the game. At 12 minutes, Yago Pikachu made a good move from the right and played for Romero to finish strong in the first place, but the kick was in the middle of the goal and goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo made a save.

Vojvoda called up Romarinho and Renato Kayzer in the 23rd minute to replace Lucas Lima and Silvio Romero. And at 27, Romarinho appeared free on the right and crossed for Moisés to get ahead of the defender and score the third goal.

After the 3-0, Vojvoda moved the midfield with the entries of Hercules, Zé Welison and Ronald in the places of Felipe, Jussa and Pikachu. But the match went on without great opportunities, and Tricolor do Pici confirmed the positive result without many difficulties.

