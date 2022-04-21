Fortaleza dominates Vitória and forwards classification

Fortaleza and Vitória entered the field this Wednesday (20), at 18:30, at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Playing at home, Tricolor do Pici dominated the game from start to finish and forwarded their classification. Silvio Romero scored twice and Moisés closed the scoring for the home team.

FIRST TIME

Fortaleza started the match on top of the opponent, looking to open the score. After a lot of pressure, Tricolor do Pici scored the first goal of the game in the 16th minute, when Silvio Romero took advantage of the rebound. Even ahead on the scoreboard, the hosts continued to press, until, in the 26th minute, Benevenutto fixed his head for Silvio Romero to score his second goal in the match. With two goals ahead, Fortaleza slowed down, but continued to control the offensive actions.

SECOND TIME

The final stage started warm, with a more cautious Fortaleza and a Vitória unable to react. Even in training rhythm, Ceará managed to extend the lead in the 26th minute. Romarinho crossed over Moses’ head, who took it from the goalkeeper and scored the last goal of the game.

AND NOW?

The teams will face each other again on May 12, in Salvador, for the return match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. With three goals ahead, Fortaleza can even lose by 2 to 0, which guarantees classification.