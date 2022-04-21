Fortaleza vs Vitória live for the 2022 Copa do Brasil; follow broadcast

Fortaleza debuts in the Copa do Brasil on the night of this Wednesday, 20, from 19:00, against Vitória-BA. The duel of lions at Castelão will be valid for the third stage of the tournament. The return game is scheduled for May 12, at Barradão. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fortaleza vs Vitória live: listen via Youtube

Fortaleza vs Vitória live: listen via Facebook

Fortaleza and Vitória lineups

Strength

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Max Walef, Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Jussa, Felipe, Lucas Lima, Crispim); Romero and Moses. Tech: Vojvod

Victory

Luke Archangel; Daniel Bolt, Rafael Ribeiro, Ewerton Easter, Mateus Moraes, Iury; João Pedro, Léo Gomes, Jadson; Trellez, Alisson Santos. Tech: Geninho

How Fortaleza and Vitória arrive for the game

While the red-black from Bahia comes from a trajectory of elimination of Castanhal-PA, with a draw, and Glória-RS, with a 2-0 triumph, Tricolor fell straight into the third phase due to being one of the Brazilian representatives in the Copa Libertadores of America. The two will face each other due to draw.

Despite the bad moment, the favoritism belongs to Fortaleza. In addition to being a clash between a Serie A club and another Serie C club, Vitória has been going through a financial and technical crisis for a few years. Leão da Barra didn’t even make it past the first phase of the Bahia Championship, fell in the pre-Copa do Nordeste and lost the two games they played in the Terceirona so far — coming from a defeat at home to Floresta.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags