Freddy Rincón was driving at the time of a fatal accident, says Colombian government – 04/21/2022 – Sports

Former Colombian player Freddy Rincón, who died last week after suffering a traffic accident in the city of Cali, was driving the car at the time of the crash, according to the Fiscalía General de la Nación of Colombia on Wednesday (20).

The investigative body’s version contradicts relatives of the former Corinthians, Palmeiras and Real Madrid player who were not present at the accident.

“The vehicle in which Freddy Rincón was transported was driven by him,” Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said in a video posted on the institution’s Twitter account.

The investigators’ conclusion is based on “forensic forensic medicine, technical studies and was corroborated by witnesses who were inside the vehicle and cameras”, explained Barbosa.

On the morning of March 11, the car was hit by a public service bus in a serious accident that left five injured, the most serious being Rincón, who suffered a “serious head trauma”.

Images released by the press show that Rincón’s vehicle ran a red light before being hit.

The former football player died two days later in a Cali hospital, aged 55.

Initially, one of the occupants told authorities that Rincón was behind the wheel. But Sebastián Rincón, one of the sons of the former Colombian national team player, rejected that version.

“All kinds of speculation were made. It is important to clarify to the country what was in doubt”, commented Barbosa.

Rincón was one of the best midfielders in the history of the Colombian national team and was part of a golden generation that played in three World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998).

The midfielder was captain of Corinthians and won the FIFA Club World Cup with the alvinegra team in 2000.