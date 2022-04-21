From the notebook to the titles: how Abel’s past explains the victorious present at Palmeiras | palm trees

The five titles won in a year and a half made Abel Ferreira become one of the greats in the history of Palmeiras. But the admiration for the coach is not limited to the Alviverde fans.

the team of ge went to Portugal to tell the beginning of the trajectory of the now idol of Verdão. Friends and former teammates detailed episodes in the coach’s still short career that help explain how he was immediately successful in Brazil.

The reports, even from those who no longer have much contact with the people of Palmeiras, remain current. An example of this is the statement by Jorge Castelo, one of the great thinkers at the school of Portuguese coaches and Abel’s teacher in his training course at UEFA.

– Abel is emotional, very open to dialogue, absorbs new things, perhaps of all the coaches (Portuguese in Brazil) he is the least fundamentalist. Very ambitious, with a lot of will to win and a lot of desire to learn. If he could be with Pep Guardiola or someone who would show him anything, he would spend hours talking.

Abel Ferreira in charge of Sporting's base, in Portugal — Photo: Getty Images

This desire to learn already marked him as an athlete, at Sporting, in Lisbon. Even before being forced to end his career early, due to a knee injury at the age of 33, Abel was already making notes of what marked him in his daily work. When he took over the Portuguese club’s under-19 team in 2011, he lacked coaching experience, but the glossary was great.

Debates as an athlete and the long notebook

Under the command of Paulo Bento between 2006 and 2009 at Sporting, the right-back Abel won two cups in Portugal and accumulated four consecutive vices in the Portuguese league. Although it was not a national champion, this team helped shape its competitive personality.

– It was a group that had very little of an Olympic spirit. In other words, we weren’t going to a game to compete, we were going to win. And that was something that could be transferred – replied Carlos Freitas, now a commentator in Portugal and at the time director of Sporting, who invited Abel to make the transition from the field to the technical area.

Carlos Freitas, Portuguese commentator and former director of Abel Ferreira — Photo: Thiago Ferri

Paulo Bento gave the more experienced players the possibility to discuss their performance in games and training ideas. Athletes like Abel, Anderson Polga, Marco Caneira, Tonel and Derlei led this wing of the squad that was more interested in debating ideas with the boss. At Palmeiras, Abel maintains this attitude and likes to listen to his athletes to define game plans.

In his first season as a coach at the base, Abel had Luís Dias as an assistant, a professional with a long history in Sporting’s formation. Together, they won the national under-19 championship in the 2011/2012 season. It was his only title as a coach until he started winning for Palmeiras. And a title influenced by notes, in a notebook, from the gamer days.

– Abel had notes from his coaches’ lectures that had marked him, in which he would arrive at the room, in the stadiums, and record. This was surprising, because he was someone who was still a player, with good salaries, he might not have that kind of concern – recalled the former assistant, who worked with Abel for a season.

– In addition to studying, graduating, he always managed to combine this concern of recording what the coaches he had throughout his career said and that he thought were messages that made sense if he were to become a coach one day. And that reveals a lot of who he is today, someone who prepared himself for success for a long time. There is nothing that comes by chance.

Globo Esporte, on TV Globo, will air a special report on Abel’s life in Europe this Friday.

Luís Dias, Abel Ferreira's former assistant at Sporting's base — Photo: Thiago Ferri

Those who minimally follow Abel’s work at Palmeiras have heard the phrase “we are all one”, especially when he won, to share the merits with those who were part of the campaign.

The Portuguese who have lived with him confirm that this is an idea that has marked him since the beginning of his career. So much so that, following the tributes that Verdão officials have already paid to the coach, they conclude that “this is Abel”.

– I realized that he had a huge intelligence in that part. When he was safe, he made up his mind. And when he wasn’t, he asked for opinions, and if others’ ideas were stronger than his own, he accepted and responded. It has this as a personality trait of what great leaders are, that “it’s not always what I want”. After constructive discussion, when we left the office for training, there was only one voice. And that voice belonged to Abel – reinforced Luís Dias.

– I have no doubt that he is surrounded by intelligent people he has chosen, competent in their various areas. And that he knows how to hear from each one what he needs so that he can then give those final talks, brutal from an emotional point of view, that captivates anyone. If we were thrilled to hear it, imagine who is in the locker room with him,” he added.

Abel started to attract attention as a promising coach when he left Sporting and went to Braga. Initially in the B team, he took over the first team in 2017 and in his first campaign he reached a fourth place that made him reach club records in the Portuguese Championship in goals (74), wins (24) and points (75).

Abel Ferreira during his time at Braga — Photo: Disclosure

His time at Braga helped consolidate the team as the fourth force in Portugal, even with a budget well below the trio Porto, Benfica and Sporting.

One of his great legacies was in the development of the club’s basic categories, both physical, leaving a simple stadium in the city for a new CT, and in improving the process of attracting players.

– He is a coach with a more global vision. Without a doubt, Braga is better today than it was before Abel. Braga’s growth also has Abel’s finger, the sporting results were good and the appreciation of the players came. Abel Ferreira played an important role in improving our formation, he helped to structure everything – said Hugo Vieira, Braga base coordinator and friend of Abel.

Hugo Vieira, coordinator of Braga's youth categories — Photo: Thiago Ferri

At the club, the current Verdão coach already showed what has been his most exalted quality: the ability to adapt and assemble different strategies.

For those who worked with Abel at Braga, there is a clear difference in style between his team’s game in Portugal and the one he adopted when he arrived at Palmeiras. And this is not their criticism, but proof that the coach is not fundamentalist, with a closed game idea, as Jorge Castelo said.

Abel’s importance was also financial, as PAOK, from Greece, paid a fine of 2.5 million euros in 2019 to take him from Braga. Despite signing a three-year contract with the Greek team, he only stayed until October 2020, when he transferred to Palmeiras after the local runner-up the previous season. It was the first step towards reaching the apex of his career.

Estádio 1º de Maio, where Abel coached Braga's B team — Photo: Thiago Ferri

– He can get into a person’s head and heart. Conflicted at certain times, sometimes he buys wars he shouldn’t, but he is very competent, very passionate, and whoever is not like that will never succeed in reaching a certain level. A person who likes to teach, who thinks about everything that is the preparation of the game, has plan A, B, C and D – reported Hugo.

Abel is already the second coach with more finals in the history of Palmeiras, with nine (one of a tie with the record holder Felipão), the fourth with more titles (three of the leader Vanderlei Luxemburgo) and has been piling records after records. So far, he has won two Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil, in addition to the Recopa Sul-Americana and Paulistão this year.

The reputation of Brazilian football for sending coaches away in the first crisis made the Portuguese heard by the ge show any surprise with the security that Abel has today at Palmeiras. A year and a half in office, he renewed until the end of 2024.

Palmeiras celebrates winning the 2022 São Paulo title — Photo: Cesar Greco

– Abel achieved, in addition to the titles, something much more important in Brazil: time. And the time was given to him for the credit he earned for two reasons: the titles and the seriousness he has already shown at work. And that led him to have credit regardless of the chronic instability that is the role of a coach, especially in Brazil. After drawing in Goiânia and losing to Ceará, nobody is thinking about another coach. Naturally, the victories will continue to happen – explained Carlos Freitas.

– And he has already shown that he is happy in Brazil. This family issue seems resolved. I remember that at the time he signed with Sporting, his wife (Ana Xavier) came to the meeting for him to sign a contract. In other words, Ana was already someone very present in his life and so were his daughters, something fundamental. And as long as he is happy and the fans and the board are happy with him, he will continue to win titles, because the quality of the work will lead to that – concluded Freitas.

