Gasoline price rises again; see updated value

After three weeks of decline, the gasoline price underwent a further increase. According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of a liter of fuel increased by 0.37% at Brazilian gas stations this week. The liter of gasoline went from R$7,192 to R$7,219.

Hydrous ethanol is also on the rise, due to high consumer demand. Last week, the average price of a liter of ethanol went from R$5,014 to R$5,241, which represents an increase of 4.5%. In four weeks, the product accumulates an increase of 5.8% in the pumps.

In relation to diesel, the ANP survey found that there was a small drop in the price of this product. It went from R$6,600 to R$6,587 this week. The drop was 0.19%.

The price of cooking gas remains stable. Last week, the 13 kilo cylinder was sold, on average, for R$ 113.66. Although Petrobras has reduced the sale price at its refineries by 5.6% on the last 8th, there has still been no impact on the price in the final price of the product.

Petrobras has a new president

the successive price increases of fuels caused, in March, the resignation of the second president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government, General Joaquim Silva e Luna.

His replacement, José Mauro Coelho, took office on the 14th after a troubled process of changing nominees for the presidency of the state-owned company, marked by the withdrawal of the government’s first option, consultant Adriano Pires.

The rise in fuel prices is due to the high value of the dollar and the rising value of commodities since last year. The successive readjustments, despite helping the state-owned company’s cash, were the main motivations for the exchange of Silva and Luna and also of his predecessor, economist Roberto Castello Branco.