Geninho says he used a team with three defenders for lack of options and planned to change: “I’m not stupid” | victory

In exclusive interview with ge, Geninho made it clear that he sees his departure from Vitória as natural, but considers the board’s decision to be hasty. For Rubro-Negro, the coach beat Glória and advanced to the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, a competition in which he was defeated by Fortaleza by 3-0 in the first leg of the next phase. The team lost the first two games in Serie C.

– I accept everything. There was precipitation because we are at the beginning. We’re going to the third round of Serie C. I got a team that was way above mine in the Copa do Brasil, I can’t use it as a parameter,” he said.

– I’m absolutely sure it would go up if they let me work. I’ve caught two, three times, a team in the relegation zone and I went up. There are people who need GPS; I am not. Now, you have to let me work.

Geninho says he was getting to know the Vitória squad. Contrary to what the club reported at the beginning of the season, the coach states that he did not participate in the assembly of the squad. At the time, President Fábio Mota reported that Geninho and Ricardo Silva, who was a permanent assistant and was also fired after the defeat to Fortaleza, helped in assembling the group of players for 2022.

– They asked me to help with something, but they consulted me very little. The players had already been signed. No player from the Bahia Championship was my indication. I only gave information about three players who played with me and had already been signed: Roberto, Iury and Ewerton Easter. It was not my recommendation. And when we arrived, I practically didn’t indicate either. There were three players from Atlético-BA [Miller, Dionísio e Thiaguinho] that I didn’t know and saw play in the final [do Campeonato Baiano]. We brought the [Gustavo] Blanco, but with a history of a very big injury. Lazaroni also has a history of injury. From an exchange with Athletico, Léo Gomes came, who I already knew, knows Vitória, a good player. And Daniel Bolt, who came along, I didn’t know.

– I indicated two goalkeepers here, Glédson, a goalkeeper who was from Avaí and didn’t want to come. Saulo da Ferroviária, who ended up not evolving [a negociação]. And I indicated Urrego, a very good defender. But the reinforcements I indicated, I did not use. Who assembled the cast was Alex Brasil [gerente de futebol demitido em março] together with Manoel Tanajura Neto [atual gerente de futebol] – complete Geninho.

The ge also sought out Ricardo Silva, who denied having participated in the nomination of players in the assembly of Vitória’s squad.

– I had nothing to do with it. The only player I spoke like that was Vicente, who played with me in the Atlantic. I mentioned the features. Other players, none asked me anything.

Ricardo Silva was surprised by Vitória’s dismissal.

– I was surprised [com a demissão]. I’m not a coach, I was a permanent assistant. I don’t know if it was because of the signings. I thank Alexi Portela, who gave me the chance. I went to help Victoria.

Three defenders by necessity

One of the most common criticisms to work Geninho in Victoria was the use of tactical system with three defenders, seen in the four games he commanded. The coach admits that the scheme did not work and says he wanted to change from the match against Fortaleza, but because of embezzlement, found no alternative.

Against Fortaleza, Geninho did not have Gustavo Blanco and Thiaguinho (injury); Ruan Nascimento, Gabriel Santiago, Lazaroni and John (transition); Dionisio and Miller (disputed competition for other clubs); and Pablo (belongs to Fortaleza).

– I tried to start playing with three centre-backs and after two games I came to the conclusion that I couldn’t play with three centre-backs. The players who were do not fit. I wouldn’t use the three quarterbacks [contra o Fortaleza]. I used it because I didn’t have everyone. The option to not take a rout of six was to play with three defenders. It was no idea, it was going to change.

– I like to play with three defenders. The best teams in Brazil play today with three defenders: Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fortaleza… Now, you need to have some requirements. I tried playing here and came to the conclusion that I couldn’t. If it’s not right, mute. I’m not stubborn, dumb. Here, the players do not fit. And I came to the conclusion that it would change.

After Geninho’s departure, Vitória has not yet announced a replacement and has Rodrigo Chagas, Jacuipense’s coach, as a target. For next Sunday’s match, against Ypiranga, the coordinator of the basic categories, Ricardo Amadeu, will be in front of the team.

Although frustrated by the early end passing through Victoria, Geninho guarantees that will follow the crowd to the club achieve its goals in the season.