Get ready for the marathon: 10 movies with pets as protagonists – Vida de Bicho

Famous scene from the movie in which Lady and Tramp share a plate of pasta and meatballs (Photo: Disney Pictures / Reproduction)

From animations to documentaries, movies about pets have entertained audiences since the origins of cinema. Whether it’s comedies to laugh with the family or dramas to cry alone, feature films with animals are always a hit.

Check out a list of 10 productions below. live action with pets to marathon!

1. 101 dalmatians

Wicked fashion designer Cruella de Vil (Glenn Close) wants to make the best coat for herself out of the pelts of one hundred and one Dalmatian puppies. She then decides to hire thugs to steal the dogs of one of her employees.

Roger (Jeff Daniels) and the dog Pongo meet Anita (Joely Richardson) and the Dalmatian Perdita. The couples will become guardians and parents of the puppies, respectively (Photo: Disney Pictures / Reproduction)

2. The Lady and the Tramp

This Disney classic, which was recently re-recorded in live action, shows a cocker spaniel who loses her pampered life when her owners have a baby. The dog, wandering down the street, befriends a tough mutt and a romance begins to blossom between the two dogs.

In the story, Lady is a cocker spaniel and Tramp is a mutt (Photo: Disney Pictures / Reproduction)

3. Garfield

Garfield the cat leads a good life sleeping, eating and getting ready all the time. He sees his life turn upside down when his human Jon (Breckin Meyer) falls in love with a veterinarian, who convinces him to adopt Odie, a puppy, which completely transforms the routine of the house.

Garfield the cat’s favorite dish is lasagna (Photo: Fox / Reproduction)

4. Lassie

Lassie is probably one of the most famous in film and TV. Countless movies and series have been made about the rough collie dog. The most recent production of the franchise is the feature film Lassie: Back Homereleased in 2020.

In the film, young Florian (Nico Marischka) and his dog are best friends, but when his parents lose their jobs, the family is forced to move into a small apartment and separate from their pet. With the new owners, the dog is mistreated and runs away on a dangerous adventure through southern Germany in search of Florian and his old family.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1943 by MGM, the last in 2020 by Warner (Photo: Warner Bros / Reproduction)

5. Beethoven

A classic of the 1990s family sessions, the films in the series Beethoven show a saint bernard who is adopted as a puppy by a loving family and becomes a messy, drooling dog. The comedy follows the pet’s mess with its tutors and its human brothers.

The Newton family children with Beethoven, in the 1992 film (Photo: Universal Pictures / Reproduction)

6. Four Lives of a Dog

The drama tells the story of the dog Bailey, who goes through several lives, reincarnating alongside different owners, as he seeks to discover his purpose as a pet.

Four Lives of a Dog also won a sequel called Together Forever (Photo: Universal Pictures / Playback)

7. Marley and me

The comedy drama tells the story of newlywed journalists John and Jenny Grogan (Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston), who buy their first home and move to Florida. The couple adopt Marley, a seemingly harmless but mischievous Labrador puppy. Still, even as he destroys the furniture and doesn’t obey, he always manages to make the family happy.

The film stars the Labrador and actors Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Fox / Reproduction)

8. Always by your side

The drama tells the story of an akita puppy found at a train station and adopted by a university professor, played by actor Richard Gere. The dog starts to accompany him every day to the train station and waits for his return to return home. Until an unexpected event changes that routine.

The film is based on a true story that took place in Japan (Photo: Imagem Filmes/Playback)

9. Babe – the clumsy little pig

Babe is a baby pig who is adjusting to his new life on the farm. Separated from his family, the animal is adopted by Farmer Hoggett’s (James Cromwell) sheepdogs and gradually learns how to herd sheep.

The film won the Oscar for best visual effects in 1996.

10. On the way home

The plot tells the journey of Bella, a dog adopted by Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King), a veterinary medicine student who works as a volunteer at a local hospital. The dog ends up losing her family and is found by animal control, being taken to a distant shelter. However, Bella decides to venture out and find her way home alone, facing several challenges.

The 2019 film was based on the bestselling book of the same name.

