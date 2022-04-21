Globo – Film Schedule from April 23 to 29

ReproductionCheck out Globo’s film schedule from April 23 to 29. Sunday 4/24/2022Maximum TemperatureAvengers: Infinity WarOriginal Title: Avengers: Infinity WarCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2018Director: Anthony Russo;Joe RussoCast: Anthony Mackie;Benedict Cumberbatch;Bradley Cooper;ChadwickBoseman;Chris Evans;Chris Hemsworth;Chris Pratt;Dave Bautista;ElizabethOlsen;Mark Ruffalo;Paul Bettany;Pom Klementieff;Robert Downey Jr.;ScarlettJohansson;Stan Sebastian;Tom Hiddleston;Tom Holland;Vin Diesel;Zoe SaldanaClass: ActionThe Avengers team up with allies in the greatest war ever to stop Thanos’ plans to gather the Infinity Stones and decide the future of mankind.Sunday Biggest Spy MindOriginal Title: CriminalCountry of Origin: American, EnglishYear of Production: 2016Director: Ariel Vromen;Cast: Kevin Costner; Gal Gadot; Tommy Lee Jones; Jordan Molla; Gary Oldman; Ryan Reynolds;Class: ActionBill, a CIA agent, is murdered. His boss transfers his secrets, memories, feelings and skills to an unpredictable and dangerous prisoner.CinemaçoPresident HuntOriginal Title: Big GameCountry of Origin: German, Finnish, EnglishYear of Production: 2014Director: Jalmari Helander Cast: Jim Broadbent, Victor Garber, Felicity Huffman, Samuel L Jackson, TedLevine, Ray StevensonClass: ActionA young teenager camping in the woods helps rescue the President of the United States when Air Force One is shot down near where he is. Story You Didn’t Tell You Original Title: StorksCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2016Director: Nicholas Stoller, Doug Sweetland Cast: Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Ty Burell, Jennifer AnistonClass: ComedyEveryone already knows where babies come from: they are brought by storks . But now you will get to know the mega structure behind this factory.Screen HotThe KidnapOriginal Title: KidnapCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2017Director: Luis Prieto Cast: Halle Berry; Sage Correa; Chris McGinn; Lew TempleClass: SuspenseOne day, Karla’s son disappears in the park. When she sees him being placed inside a car, she goes after him in a desperate search.Corujão ICazuza – O Tempo Não ParaOrigina Title: Cazuza – O Tempo Não Para Country of Origin: BrazilianYear of Production: 2004Director: Sandra Werneck/Walter Carvalho Cast : Daniel de Oliveira, Marieta Severo, Reginaldo Faria, Andrea Beltrão, Leandra Leal, Emílio de MelloClasse: DramaThe crazy life that marked Cazuza’s professional and personal path, from the beginning of his career, in 1981, until his death in 1990, at 32 years.Tuesday, 04/26/2022Corujão IO StepfatherOriginal Title: The StepfatherCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2009Director: Nelson McCormickCast: Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward, Penn Badgley, Amber Heard, SherryStringfield, Paige TurcoClass: SuspenseWhen Michael returns to home of the military college, he meets his mother’s boyfriend. He seems like a nice guy, but he reveals a very dangerous side.Wednesday, 4/27/2022Afternoon SessionThe Death and Life of CharlieOriginal Title: Charlie St. CloudCountry of Origin: CanadianYear of Production: 2010Director: Burr Steers Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Charlie Tahan, Donal LogueClass: DramaCharlie managed to keep in touch with his brother even after his death. Now, he has to decide between keeping the promise he made to him or giving a new direction to life.Cinema EspecialTrês VerõesOriginal Title: Três VerõesCountry of Origin: BrazilianYear of Production: 2018Director: Sandra Kogut Cast: Regina Casé, Rogério Fróes, Edmilson Barros, Gisele Fróes , OtávioMuller, Jéssica EllenClass: Drama/ComedyMadalena asks her boss for help to buy land to open her own business, without imagining how much she would be involved in his business.Corujão IMinha Obra-PrimaOriginal Title: Mi Obra MaestraCountry of Origin: ArgentinaYear of Production: 2018Director: Gastón DupratCast: Luis Brandoni, Guillermo Francella, Raúl Arévalo, Cecilia Lemes, Márcio Araújo, Luiz Antônio, Hélio Vaccari, Andrea FrigerioClass: ComedyAn unexpected accident gives a gallery owner and a painter an unprecedented and illegal possibility of making money within the corrupt art market.Thursday, 04/28/2022Afternoon SessionUm Amor à AlturaOriginal Title: Up For LoveCountry of Origin: FrenchYear of Production: 2016Director: Laurent TirardCast: Françoise-Domi Blim; Francoise-Domi Blim; Cesar Domboy; JeanDujardin; Virginie Efira; Cedric KahnClass: ComedyDiane falls in love with Alexandre, a man of 1.36m, but she is not ready to deal with the prejudice of dating such a short man.Corujão ISinoriginalOriginal Title: Original SinCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2001Director: Michael CristoferCast : Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie, Thomas JaneClass: Drama, romanceLuis marries an American he met through a photo. When Julia arrives, he feels an overwhelming passion, but she is an imposter who only wants his fortune. David Lowery Cast: Oakes Fegley; Bryce Dallas Howard; Oona Laurence; Robert RedfordClass: AdventureThe little orphan Pete is found by the dragon Elliot and the two live in the forest. Six years later, Pete is discovered by young Natalie.Owl ISnatch – Pigs And DiamondsOriginal Title: SnatchCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2000Director: Guy Ritchie Cast: Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Vinnie Jones, Stephen GrahamClass: Crime ComedyFrankie Is a Robber diamonds who, passing through London, ends up taking a break to bet on an illegal boxing match. His boss decides to look for him.Corujão IIOperação FronteiraOriginal Title: The ShepherdCountry of Origin: AmericanYear of Production: 2008Director: Isaac Florentine Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Stephen Lord, Scott Adkins, Gary McDonald, Natalie Robb, Daniel PerroneClass: ActionRenegade Unit of American special forces plans a millionaire smuggling. The only resistance encountered is an honest border patrolman.