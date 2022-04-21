Gol and Turkish Airlines sign flight-sharing partnership





Turkish Airlines and GOL Linhas Aéreas announced a codeshare and frequent flyer program partnership agreement. The agreement provides that passengers of the Turkish company coming from Africa, Asia, the Far East and the Middle East, can acquire connections with the entire network operated by GOL in Brazilian territory and to destinations in South America.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates 7 weekly flights to São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos.

with the agreement of codeshareTurkish Airlines passengers will be able to directly purchase tickets for flights operated by GOL in Brazil through the airline’s sales channels.





Besides this codeshare, Turkish Airlines and GOL also reached a consensus on the launch of the loyalty programs cooperation. Turkish Miles&Smiles and GOL SMILES members will have access to accrual and redemption benefits on both airlines.

Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are pleased to launch the cooperation with GOL in São Paulo, which will allow passengers unique travel alternatives via Istanbul for Brazilian domestic routes. They will enjoy the benefits of the agreement with new flight options, as well as a more convenient travel experience. Through this opportunity, we also hope to contribute to trade relations between our respective countries.”

“Allowing Turkish Airlines passengers to reach the largest number of flights and destinations in Brazil with this agreement is a pleasure for us”said Paulo Kakinoff, president of GOL. “This will be another opportunity for the world to discover the beauties of Brazil through the various Turkish Airlines connections for GOL flights across the country”he added.



