GOL will be the first airline in the southern hemisphere to convert Boeing 737 NGs into freighters

GOL Linhas Aéreas announced an important step yesterday, when it presented its new partnership with Mercado Livre. What few said, however, is that the company also reaches an interesting milestone by saying that it will operate Boeing 737-800 BCF jets.





Gol was the only one of the three major airlines in Brazil not to operate flights preighter, a modality in which passenger planes adapted for the transport of cargo, during the pandemic. In fact, historically, the company had never operated cargo aircraft either. This now changes with the partnership with Mercado Livre (Meli), leader in e-commerce in Brazil and main marketplace local.

With the agreement, Meli will follow a model similar to what it already does with Sideral Linhas Aéreas and other Latin companies, where it has dedicated and customized cargo planes.

In the announcement, a novelty that almost went unnoticed was that the conversion work from passenger jet to freighter, which includes the installation of a cargo door in the front and reinforcement of the floor, allowing to carry larger and more restricted loads than airplanes. preighterwill be done in Brazil.





THE GOL informed that part of the work will be done by Aerotech, its maintenance division, which is headquartered in the company’s hangars at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins. Previously, the company provided only preventive and corrective maintenance on the Boeing 737 Classic, Next Generation and MAX family there, but it was not suitable for structural conversions.

Now that changes, as some of the company’s 737-800 jets will be converted from passengers to freighters in Minas Gerais.

GOL reported that the conversion model will be the one offered by Boeing, the so-called BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter), in English. There are currently 7 units that do this 737NG conversion in the world: three in China, two in Costa Rica, one in the United Kingdom and one in Canada.

Sources at the company informed AEROIN that the first jets will be converted in China, and that there are people from GOL following the process to learn and replicate it in Brazil, while the Confins workshop is not homologated.

Gol is talking about three units ready for operation this year and will be the first airline in the southern hemisphere to be authorized to convert planes to the BCF standard. The Brazilian unit will be the eighth authorized for BCF conversions.

Previously, in the country, Varig Engenharia e Manutenção (VEM) and its successor TAP M&E had the ability to convert passenger jets to cargo in partnership with the Israelis from IAI, but with the closure of these units, this capacity was lost in Brazil. As a curiosity, see below the conversion process carried out by IAI on the 737-800 (which has a different name, other than BCF):



