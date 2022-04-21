Business

Gramado left! Flexible flights to Porto Alegre for R$162 from São Paulo and R$414 from Recife and more cities

There is still time to take advantage of sensational rates for Rio Grande do Sul, for those who have the flexibility of just one day on the date of travel. We found flexible promo flights to Porto Alegre from just R$162 round trip, taxes included, to travel between September this year and March 2023. In addition to getting to know the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, it is a great opportunity to visit Gramado and Serra Gaúcha .

The lowest prices are for departures from São Paulo, but there are departures from Rio de Janeiro for R$257 and Recife for R$414. There are also departures from São Luís or Maceió for R$563, from Cuiabá for R$305, from Fortaleza or João Pessoa from R$ 663 and more. All round trip, with taxes included. Check the rules and links in the table of the post and enjoy!

A novelty is that promo flight options were made available to travel in December (until 12/20) and January (from 1/5). But beware, this is a launch offer, valid for a limited time only!

Promo flights to Porto Alegre

Source Time course Price Link
Aracaju Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 598 Buy here
Bethlehem Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 636 Buy here
Belo Horizonte Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 433 Buy here
Good view Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 762 Buy here
Brasilia Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 314 Buy here
Large field Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 296 Buy here
cuiabá Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 305 Buy here
Curitiba Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 204 Buy here
Florianopolis Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 207 Buy here
Strength Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 594 Buy here
goiânia Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 385 Buy here
João Pessoa Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 591 Buy here
Macapá Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 635 Buy here
Maceió Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 555 Buy here
manaus Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 800 Buy here
Christmas Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 667 Buy here
palms Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 472 Buy here
Porto Velho Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 680 Buy here
Recife Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 414 Buy here
White River Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 945 Buy here
Rio de Janeiro Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 257 Buy here
savior Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 541 Buy here
São Luís Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 563 Buy here
Sao Paulo Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 162 Buy here
Teresina Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 714 Buy here
Victory Sep/22-Mar/23 BRL 468 Buy here

How do Flexible Promo Flights work?

Voos Promo is a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which will preferably be direct, but may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight details and ask for your confirmation to issue the ticket. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. But there will be no refund after the ticket is issued. The detailed rules can be found in this post: how the 123-mile promo flights work.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

