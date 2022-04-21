Grêmio x Guarani live on TV and online; know when and where to watch TV news

Grêmio and Guarani face each other this Thursday (21), at 16:30 (Brasília time), for the third round of Serie B. The match will be played at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, with live broadcast by Premiere. To watch online, the options are Globoplay and Premiere Play.

Without broadcast on open TV, the confrontation can be seen with the acquisition of the Globoplay + Premiere combo. The monthly fee for the package costs R$ 69.90 or R$ 42.90 for the annual plan. On Prime Video, the channel is available for a monthly price of R$69.80.

Another alternative is Premiere Play, which can be accessed via the GE website or app. The service has a monthly cost of R$ 59.90 and has a promotional value of 12 installments of R$ 29.90 per year. For pay TV subscribers, simply use the operator’s data and log in to the online version of pay-per-view and to the Canalis Globo platform.

With just one point in two games, Grêmio is 17th in Serie B and is in the relegation zone. Tricolor debuted for the competition with a goalless draw against Ponte Preta and lost to Chapecoense 1-0 for the second round.

Guarani is in the same situation as the gaucho team. The team from Campinas adds one point and occupies the 18th position. Bugre opened the championship with a 1-0 defeat to Brusque and a goalless draw against Sport.

Check out the list of related by coach Roger Machado for the third round of @brasileiraobagainst Guarani. 🇪🇪 #GRExGUA#Brasileirão2022#EuTeDouAvidapic.twitter.com/yNigpOfRya — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) April 20, 2022