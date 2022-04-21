Grêmio x Guarani: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Grêmio and Guarani meet again after almost 12 years this Thursday afternoon, in a game for the third round of the Brasileirão Serie B. The teams face each other from 16:30, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre. THE ge Tracks all bids in Real Time (CLICK HERE) .

Grêmio comes under pressure for not having won yet, not having scored goals and being in the Z-4 ​​of the competition. In the previous round, Tricolor lost at home to Chapecoense by 1-0 and sees the victory against Guarani as an obligation to regain courage after the underwhelming start.

Bugre runs a similar campaign. He still hasn’t won, hasn’t scored and also appears in the Z-4. In the last round, it was 0-0 with Sport, at Brinco de Ouro, and scored the first point in the competition. Before, the alviverde team was defeated by Brusque, 1-0.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and commentary by Alexandre Lozetti, Richarlyson and Fernanda Colombo (Central do Apito).

Real time: The ge track all bids (CLICK HERE).

Gremio – coach: Roger Machado

Grêmio has an important absence for this Thursday’s game. Ferreira felt pain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh in the last training session before the game and was not related. On the other hand, Diego Souza, the team’s top scorer in the season, and Nicolas, the biggest waiter, are again available. Edilson should make his first start as a starter since returning.

Probable lineup: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Silva; Campaz, Elias and Diego Souza.

Who is out: Ferreira (muscle pain), Kannemann (hip surgery) and Jhonata Robert (knee surgery).

Guarani – coach: Daniel Paulista

Coach Daniel Paulista will not have defender Ronaldo Alves. He felt discomfort in the posterior thigh muscle and was vetoed by the medical department. The likely replacement is Derlan.

Other absences should be right-back Mateus Ludke and defender Leandro Castan. Ludke was diagnosed with dengue and has not yet debuted in Serie B. Castan was not involved in the last game, against Sport, due to muscle discomfort.

One doubt remains in relation to the attack, between Nicolas Careca and Lucão do Break. Careca was a starter against Sport and pleased Daniel Paulista. Lucão had muscle problems during the week leading up to the match and started on the bench.

Probable lineup: Kozlinski; Diogo Mateus, João Victor, Derlan and Matheus Pereira; Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Andrade and Giovanni Augusto; Júlio César, Bruno José and Lucão do Break (Nicolas Careca).

Possible lineup for Guarani — Photo: ge

who is out: defenders Ronaldo Alves and Leandro Castan (muscle discomfort); right-back Mateus Ludke (dengue).

hanging: Giovanni Augusto.

