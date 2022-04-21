Group created to debate Vasco’s SAF has a lawyer, economist and even an engineer; meet members | vasco

Vasco has, more or less since November last year, a group that seeks to meet once a week to discuss the Football Society (SAF) law and how the club can make the best use of it. Among economists, lawyers and even a mechanical engineer, members of the administrative board, the Council and political groups aligned with Vasco’s situation participate.

With the title “Grupo Vasco SAF / accompaniment” on WhatsApp, they aim to study everything related to SAF and are coordinated by Roberto Duque Estrada, Second Vice President General of the club. At the moment, they are engaged in discussing the details of the statute of the future Vasco company.

Political actors from all the sub-groups (Petrovasco, Desenvolvimento, Confraria…) that make up Mais Vasco, an allied base of the administration of President Jorge Salgado, were invited.

– Back then, when the SAF law appeared, we started to be interested in and study it together with several groups that are in the Vasco Council. We wanted to understand what SAF was, how it worked, we scheduled a Zoom (video meeting), we explained – explained Duque Estrada to the ge.

“Each group has people with aptitude in the matter, one is a lawyer, the other an engineer, works at Vale, at Eletrobras. They have business experience. They were vocalizing, with the spokespeople, and this ended up evolving”, he added.

In addition to Roberto Duque Estrada and Carlos Roberto Osório, who is the First VP General, and Julio Brant, one of the main political leaders of the club and opposition to the current administration, the group also participates:

Roberto Boson Vallim , elected councilor. Graduated in Economic Sciences from UFRJ. Works at BNDES.

, elected councilor. Graduated in Economic Sciences from UFRJ. Works at BNDES. Silvio Roberto Almeida , member of the Fiscal Council and elected director. Graduated in Business Administration from UFRJ, experience in the telecommunications market.

, member of the Fiscal Council and elected director. Graduated in Business Administration from UFRJ, experience in the telecommunications market. Luis Manuel Fernandes great benefactor of Vasco, PhD in Political Science, professor at the Institute of International Relations (IRI) at PUC and researcher in the field of political economy of international relations.

great benefactor of Vasco, PhD in Political Science, professor at the Institute of International Relations (IRI) at PUC and researcher in the field of political economy of international relations. Rafael Matoso graduated in Economic Sciences (UFRJ) and Law (UNIRIO), works in the Information Technology area with management experience in management accounting processes and working in companies of the Petrobras system.

graduated in Economic Sciences (UFRJ) and Law (UNIRIO), works in the Information Technology area with management experience in management accounting processes and working in companies of the Petrobras system. Orlando Donin a businessman active in the information technology, property and condominium management and sports marketing markets.

a businessman active in the information technology, property and condominium management and sports marketing markets. Manoel Cordeiro graduated in Business Administration from Ibmec, has 32 years of experience at Vale in the financial and capital markets area.

graduated in Business Administration from Ibmec, has 32 years of experience at Vale in the financial and capital markets area. Guilherme Briones , graduated in Economic Sciences from Universidade Cândido Mendes. Professional with experience in the areas of planning, projection, budget monitoring and economic results.

, graduated in Economic Sciences from Universidade Cândido Mendes. Professional with experience in the areas of planning, projection, budget monitoring and economic results. Eduardo Rua graduated in Mechanical Engineering from PUC do Rio, works as finance manager at Coca-Cola.

graduated in Mechanical Engineering from PUC do Rio, works as finance manager at Coca-Cola. Alexandre Antonio Bittencourt, attorney. He is Vasco’s Meritorious Partner.

Although they do not have the status of an official group, the internal assessment is that they have played an important role in the process of constituting the SAF. In February, the consultant for the deal with 777 Partners, who was the same person who led the conversations between Botafogo and John Textor, highly praised the Vasco project: “We were surprised at how well designed it was”, he said at the time.

The group, for example, was given virtually full access to the memorandum of understanding signed with the US group, including details protected under a confidentiality clause.

Council intends to take advantage of knowledge

At the Deliberative Council meeting on March 24, which served to approve the inclusion in the Statute of the possibility of constituting a SAF, Carlos Fonseca, president of the CD, announced the formation of a commission to evaluate the final proposal of 777 Partners. And that this commission will probably be formed mostly by the members of the group coordinated by Duque Estrada.

– They gnawed the bone back there, when there was nothing, nothing fairer than taking advantage of their knowledge now to give an opinion on the proposal that will arrive – said Carlos Fonseca to the ge.

This official commission, however, will only be set up with the arrival of the 777’s final offer, which in turn should take place after the General Assembly meeting scheduled for the 30th. Carlos Fonseca will be responsible for defining the members.

The matter has even generated discussion in Vasco’s political backstage in recent days. A group of independent directors asked the president of the CD and Roberto Duque Estrada to include Rafael França de Pina. The answer was that the official commission does not yet exist; and that the informal group is formed only by members of the situation, there is no reason to include those who declare themselves independent.

This official commission will have the function of analyzing 777 Partners’ proposal and issuing an opinion, favorable or not, to the directors, who will take into account the group’s opinion to vote at the CD meeting to approve the offer.

