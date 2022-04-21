Guardiola wants City perfect in the final stretch of the English and warns: “Liverpool will win the remaining six games” | english football

1 of 1 Pep Guardiola guides Bernardo Silva to victory over Brighton – Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington Pep Guardiola guides Bernardo Silva to victory over Brighton – Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington

– If we win every game, we will be champions. If we don’t win them all, the Liverpool will be the champion. THE Liverpool will win all your games, I don’t even need to tell my players that, they feel it. We are competing against one of the best teams in history – said the coach after the City’s 3-0 win over Brightonthis Wednesday.

After seeing Liverpool provisionally take over the top of the Premier League with the 4-0 win over Manchester UnitedCity entered the field with the obligation to win to regain first place.

After a tense first half, without being able to change the score, City reassured their fans in the final stage, when they came to victory with a great performance from Kevin de Bruyne and goals from Mahrez, Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City now have 77 points to Liverpool’s 76. In the remaining six rounds, they will each play three times at home and three away, and three opponents will stand in the way of the two title contenders: Wolverhampton (eighth), Newcastle (11th) and Aston Villa (15th).

Check out the remaining games for City and Liverpool:

Watford (c)

Leeds (f)

Newcastle (c)

Wolverhampton (f)

West Ham (f)

Aston Villa (c)