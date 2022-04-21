Gustavo Gómez is featured and Scarpa is disappointing; see Palmeiras notes – 04/20/2022

Playing at Maracanã on Wednesday night (20), Palmeiras drew 0-0 with Flamengo in a match valid for the 4th round of the 2022 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. With the result, the alviverde team reached two points in the tournament. and continues without being able to win this far.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Esporte after the Verdão games, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Alicia Klein analyzed the individual performance of players led by Abel Ferreira at Maracanã. (See notes below)

Weverton

Alicia Klein: When required, he responded. Made one or two really tough saves – 9

Danilo Lavieri: It was important. He’s very calm with the ball at his feet – 8

Marcos Rocha

Alicia Klein: Very consistent, especially in the first half. I’m his supporter – 8

Danilo lavieri: It’s playing too much. He played another good game, especially in the first half – 8

Gustavo Gomez

Alicia Klein: The security he passes is impressive. That’s why it has all this recognition and this relationship with the fans. Another excellent performance – 9.5

Danilo lavieri: He was the star of the game. Too safe under and over – 9

Murilo

Alicia Klein: He did well in the game and proved to be safe facing a very strong squad like Flamengo – 8.5

Danilo lavieri: It went well, but a little more insecure than Gómez – 8.5

Piquerez

Alicia Klein: It wasn’t better because Gustavo Scarpa wasn’t having a good day – 7.5

Danilo lavieri: Found good passes. He had an ok performance, although not so decisive- 7.5

Danilo

Alicia Klein: It was good in the first half, where Palmeiras had the best chance. Dropped out of production with the rest of the team in the final stage – 8

Danilo lavieri: It dropped a little in the second half. He is more shy when it comes to giving passes turning the field- 7

Zé Rafael

Alicia Klein: Like the entire midfield, he had a good first half and then crashed – 7.5

Danilo lavieri: Note 7.5 – 7.5

Raphael Veiga

Alicia Klein: He stood out in the first half, but did not win the marking in the final stage. Found no alternatives – 7

Danilo lavieri: Note 7 – 7

Gustavo Scarpa

Alicia Klein: It didn’t go well. It affected Piquerez’s performance. He was missed and was the worst on the field – 6

Danilo lavieri: Not even in the dead ball was inspired – 6

Dudu

Alicia Klein: I expected a little more from him. However, when the midfielder cannot create, he hardly has a brilliant performance – 7.5

Danilo lavieri: Searched, searched, but could not be the difference. It is normal for this to happen with opponents of Flamengo’s level – 7

Ron

Alicia Klein: As always, hardworking. He plays an important role in Abel’s team, he made Flamengo’s defense hell, but he couldn’t be effective – 6

Danilo lavieri: In attack, it was not what was expected. However, it is very important in the scheme set up by Abel, it sacrifices itself – 6.5

Abel Ferreira

Alicia Klein: Armed the team well. He managed to nullify Flamengo’s main forces, but failed to create alternatives in the offensive field, especially in the second half- 7.5

Danilo lavieri: I liked the replacement of Veron in Scarpa – 7.5

