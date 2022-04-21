Gustavo Scarpa warns the board that he wants to leave Palmeiras at the end of the contract

Gustavo Scarpa sought out Palmeiras and signaled his intention to leave the club at the end of his contract, which ends in December 2022, as determined by the GOAL.

The 28-year-old midfielder was approached to talk about a possible renewal at the Football Academy and warned of his intention to seek a new opportunity after the commitment.

The athlete promised commitment and dedication until the last day of the contract at Palmeiras, but he does not hide the desire to change his air with the end of the contract.

Botafogo and Flamengo assess the player’s situation and consider a move into the future. Both, however, did not present offers for his hiring. They are waiting for the legal deadline to look for him and make an attack.

The 28-year-old midfielder can sign a pre-contract with another club from July 1, according to CBF regulations. He, however, wants to wait until the end of the season to make a decision about his future. The idea is to stay 100% focused on the team led by Abel Ferreira.

Gustavo Scarpa arrived at Palmeiras in June 2018, after a good spell at Fluminense. The attacking midfielder fluctuated during the period he defended the Football Academy. However, he managed to establish himself and won relevant titles, such as Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil, two editions of Copa Libertadores and a Recopa Sudamericana.

This season, he was in 15 matches for Palmeiras, with one goal scored and one assist.