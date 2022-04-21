Halle Berry reveals new hair and sparks rumors that she will return to be the Storm in theaters – Entertainment

The speculations around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness keep coming up.

The latest involves the new look of actress Halle Berry, who played the character Storm in the franchise films. X-Men at the movies.

Berry, 55, revealed her current look, with short, white strands, on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

It was enough for fans to start raising rumors that she will make a cameo in the next Marvel movie, as the company’s Multiverse allows characters from different realities to meet.

Rumors grew even more when she reposted photos of the look on Twitter with a message seen by fans as a hint: “This is for all my beautiful fans who wanted my short hair back. This is for YOU.”





In the comments of the publication, the actress’s followers began to raise suspicions: “Wait, did you catch the reference? ‘This is for my fans’ for me, it means that, for us, she accepted to be the Storm again”, interpreted a internet user. “Tell us you’re in the next Marvel movie without saying you’re in the next Marvel movie,” joked another follower.

“I feel a Storm approaching on the horizon”, amused a fan of the actress.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in May in Brazil. Check out the trailer below.



















