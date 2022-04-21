“He also came to us”; Ajax doesn’t stop at Pablo Maia and wants another São Paulo gem

In addition to the Dutch club, other teams have also signaled interest in the athlete.

THE Sao Paulo has been notable in recent seasons for revealing athletes to its professional cast. Names like Luiz Araújo, Lyanco, Matheus Reis, Antony and David Neres were some of the jewels who managed to climb to the first team and pursue a career in European football.

This season is no different, with coach Rogério Ceni taking advantage of Pablo Maia, Diego Costa, Wellington, Nestor and other revelations from Cotia. The shirt number 29 even caught the attention of Ajax, from Holland. The player’s agent confirmed the search for the Dutch and other teams at the wheel, but that at the moment there are no proposals.

In addition to Pablo Maia, Ajax is interested in signing the young defender Miguel Henrique, 18 years old. The player has been closely monitored by clubs across Europe. According to the athlete’s manager, Diego Alonso, in addition to Ajax, the defender was sought after by Porto, Sporting and Estoril, all from Portugal. His contract runs until December 2024.

“In Portugal Miguel has always been speculated, Porto, Sporting, Estoril have already signaled interest. After the international window ended, Ajax also came to us. The history of David Neres, Anthony and the relationship between the clubs are factors that must be taken into account”, said businessman Diego Alonso, CEO of My Pass, a company that takes care of the player’s career.