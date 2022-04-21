He sought hospital for not being able to urinate and doctors did not believe what they found

The case of a 34-year-old man from Indonesia, surprised doctors after the subject was admitted to an emergency unit due to severe pain and not being able to urinate. Shall we understand what happened?

According to information shared, after feeling unbearable pain, the man was forced to go to the medical center and once an X-ray was performed, the professionals found what obstructed the passage of urine and which generated the subject’s strong discomfort.

It is a headphone cable inserted into the urethra. And, although some find this unusual, the case published in “Medical journal Science Direct and reported in the area of ​​Radiology Case Reports, says that the patient did these practices between 3 and 5 times a week for pleasure”.

How was the man’s problem solved?

Luckily, as it was rolled up, the cable didn’t stick to the bladder wall. So, in view of this detail, the doctors performed the extraction of the object with a kind of pliers.

Video shows risky scene of man dancing romantically with crocodile

Video shows risky scene of man dancing romantically with crocodile Playback – TikTok

This is the typical moment when you might say: “When you think you’ve seen it all”. And, for those who are curious, it is a video that went viral on TikTok and shows the moment when a man dances “romantically” with a crocodile.

When analyzing the images, it can be seen that the subject, whose identity was not revealed, is in an enclosure that appears to be a sanctuary or zoo, and, according to information, he was supposed to be one of the caregivers.

Luckily, despite the risky attitude, until the end of the video, the situation is under “control” and the reptile remains calm, even with all the movement carried out by the man.

#StayAtip

As warned on other occasions, although the situation apparently ended well, this is the type of initiative that should not be reproduced due to the risk of accidents…

Want to see the video of the man dancing with the crocodile, check it out here!