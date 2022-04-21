Health Department confirms 2nd case of human rabies in Minas this month

A girl was admitted to Hospital Joao Paulo II, in Belo Horizonte, on April 5 (photo: Fhemig/disclosure)

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported this Wednesday (04/20) that a laboratory test showed a positive result for human rabies in a 12-year-old girl from the Maxacali indigenous reserve, admitted to the Hospital John Paul II, in Belo Horizonte. It is the second case of death from the disease this month alone, close to completing ten years after the record of the last death in the state.

The girl was admitted to the hospital at dawn on April 5, with several symptoms, after being bitten by a hematophagous bat (human rabies transmitter) in Pradinho village, in the municipality of Bertópolis, in Vale do Mucuri.

According to SES-MG, the indigenous girl was confirmed for human rabies through an examination in a reference laboratory this Tuesday (19/4), when the Day of the Indian is celebrated. Also according to the folder, on April 13, “the patient had clinical worsening and was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she remains hospitalized and follows the human rabies treatment protocol”.

The first case recorded this month was a boy, also 12 years old, from the Maxacali indigenous reserve in Bertópolis, who died on April 4. He had been hospitalized the day before, at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Teófilo Otoni (Vale do Mucuri), after being bitten by a vampire bat.

The State Department of Health also reported that a third case is being investigated. This is another 5-year-old girl who died in the indigenous community of Pradinho on April 17, when the suspected case was reported.

“Although the individual did not show clinical symptoms of rabies or signs of a bat bite or scratch, it was decided to investigate the death as such due to the geographical proximity of the occurrences and the habits of the community, following the sanitary protocols of prevention and disease control”, explained SES-MG. “Samples have been collected and sent for laboratory examination and the result is awaited,” added the folder.

The last case of human rabies in Minas was recorded in June 2012, of a man who died in the municipality of Rio Casca (Zona da Mata), after being bitten by a vampire bat.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

The Secretary of State for Health reiterated that, as soon as it was notified of the first suspected case of human rabies in Bertópolis, “immediate and continuous measures to prevent and control rabies in the locality” were adopted. One of them was the notification and investigation of the two suspected cases, as well as immediate communication to the Ministry of Health.

“Epidemiological surveillance was also reinforced in the location where the suspected cases (now confirmed) occurred, with an active search for people who may have had the same risk situation as the suspected cases; and then with the referral to prophylactic medical care in the location. .”

Another measure was the availability of 100 doses of animal rabies vaccine for vaccination of dogs and cats in the region, according to the estimated animal population. “Vaccination is being carried out by the agents of endemic diseases of the Municipal Health Department of Bertópolis since April 6, 2022, to immunize dogs and cats and, with that, help to prevent and control the disease”, informs SES-MG.

In addition, “health education actions are developed in the region with the aim of alerting people about the disease and its forms of transmission, as well as measures to prevent and control rabies”.