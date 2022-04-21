Health units in the Capital have an increase in patients with symptoms of dengue – Capital

Health units in the Capital have received patients with suspected symptoms of dengue. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Student Hélio de Lima Miranda Junior, 22, started to feel some symptoms yesterday, around 10 pm, and suspects he has dengue. This Wednesday (20), he was waiting for care from an early age in a UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in the Capital, under a blanket to protect himself from the chills.

The resident of Jardim Parati reports that he felt fever, vomiting, headache, body ache and diarrhea, and hopes he can get an appointment at the Aero Rancho neighborhood post, the closest to his home, as soon as possible. “I just want them to medicate me to make the pain go away.”

A little over four kilometers away, guard Luis Felipe Duarte, 25, says that the first suspicious signs of the same disease came on Sunday (17), such as headache and fever.

He waited until today to see if he got better, but as he didn’t, he sought care. A resident of Bairro Amambaí, he went to the UPA in Leblon to be examined.

With a blanket, student Hélio de Lima was waiting for assistance today at the UBS of Aero Rancho. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The place in question is the one with the highest number of attendances in Campo Grande. There are about 14,000 a month and, in January, it received more than 24,000 patients due to the increase in individuals with respiratory symptoms at that time, according to the unit’s management.

Even so, according to data from Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the place in the worst danger situation with dengue, an arbovirus transmitted through the Aedes aegypti mosquito, is the region of the UBSF (Basic Family Health Unit) in Residencial Vida. New.

According to the folder, the IB (Breteau Index) of this unit is 13%, the highest among all health units linked to the SUS (Unified Health System). This metric is made on a probabilistic sample of existing properties in the urban area and serves to indicate the danger of infection.

Next comes UBS São Francisco (12%), Aero Rancho (6.4%), Jardim Autonomista (6.2%) and UBSF José Abrão (6.2%). See the complete list, last updated in March by Sesau:

Altogether, LIRAa (Rapid Survey of Aedes aegypti Infestation) put 10 districts of Campo Grande at risk of infestation by the mosquito that transmits dengue, zika and chikungunya.

State – According to the SES (State Department of Health), the partial number of probable cases of dengue this year – which are not only measured with tests, but also with doctor consultations – already exceeds that of years like 2014, 2017 or 2018.

In other words, with almost seven months to go until the end of 2022, there are already more notifications than in other years.

Among the municipalities, the one with the highest incidence – that is, the highest number of notifications compared to the total population – is São Gabriel do Oeste, 137 kilometers from Campo Grande, with about 3,200 cases per 100,000 population. Then appear Aparecida do Taboado (1,000 cases), Amambai (949), Ribas do Rio Pardo (853) and Inocência (843).

According to Sesau, reported cases of dengue have remained stable in the capital, since the rates are the lowest recorded in the last five years. The Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Veruska Lahdo, declared that the population must maintain preventive care to reduce the chance of arbovirus proliferation.

Aedes aegypti eggs can remain in nature for a long time, just waiting for the opportunity to hatch and start the growth cycle. That’s why it’s important that everyone does their part. We advise the population to avoid accumulating any type of waste that could become a potential breeding ground for the mosquito and to periodically inspect the yard.”

According to the municipal folder, from January to March this year, there were 1,369 reported cases of dengue in Campo Grande. In the same period, in 2021, 1,772 were reported. Despite some “stability” in the notifications, according to Sesau, the municipality has already recorded at least two deaths caused by the disease.

In the south of Mato Grosso, points out the SES, another death was recorded – that of a patient in Aparecida do Taboado.

“It is a disease that has always worried us and that requires due attention, as some cases evolve with greater severity and also end up overloading the health system”, says Lahdo.

A partial number of dengue cases in the state exceeds that of other years, but remains stable. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

According to the state folder, a suspected case of dengue may present symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, vomiting, accumulation of fluids, bleeding of mucous membranes, lethargy or irritability, postural hypotension, hepatomegaly, among others.

Signs can get worse and include severe bleeding and even organ involvement. It is worth mentioning that treatment includes, above all, adequate hydration and early recognition of symptoms.

To avoid the proliferation of the mosquito, which is the vector of the disease, it is recommended to keep containers closed and clean, avoid the accumulation of branches and standing water, cover drains, put sand in broken glass walls or similar, in addition to keeping air trays clean. -conditioning and tarpaulins.