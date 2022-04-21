Henry Cavill in Marvel: Actor appears as Hercules and fans approve

Continues after advertising

THE Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its world and introduce new characters to the screen from its comic book pages. The trend of having veteran and talented actors playing these roles also continues. But what if Henry Cavill were in it?

Marvel and DC in the movies

Of course, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has done the same thing with its movies in recent years. They featured big names like Ben Affleck, Will Smith and Margot Robbie in the iconic roles of Bruce Wayne aka Batman. And Floyd Lawton, aka Deadshot and Harley Quinn, respectively. However, everything had to start somewhere. Similar to the MCU with Robert Downey Jr. like Tony Stark, the DCEU started with Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel in 2013.

Also Read: The Unspoken Truth About The Witcher’s Henry Cavill

Cavill played the role of Clark Kent, in addition, in “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. But since 2018, rumors have been circulating that Cavill is parting ways with Warner Bros. (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, the actor noted that he hasn’t received any word anyway, but sources say he’s pitched ideas about other Superman projects (via Variety).

Image: Disclosure.

But if Cavill leaves Superman, many comic book fans expect him to join a roster of actors who have transitioned between DC and Marvel.

As for who Cavill might play in the MCU? Some fans have speculated since Russell Crowe’s Zeus reveal in “Thor: Love and Thunder” that Hercules could be a perfect role for the actor (via Reddit).

While this hasn’t been confirmed, one fan has released an image of what Cavill might look like as Hercules, and it’s nothing short of awe-inspiring.

How Henry Cavill could be Hercules in Marvel

Courtesy of fan and artist Alexander Lozano on Twitter, Looper posted some amazing artwork showing what Henry Cavill might look like as the MCU’s Hercules.

Strongly referencing the character’s costume in Marvel Comics, the artist depicts Cavill with a full beard but very little armor. He is shirtless with a thin headgear and a strap over one shoulder. There is a decorative belt along his waist equipped with a harness that holds what appears to be the Golden Mace, a weapon known to Hercules from the comic books.

Image: Disclosure.

Suppose Cavill played the character of Hercules in any upcoming MCU installment. In that case, it will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios directly explores the character’s origin from the comics or adapts this for the screen based on Crowe’s Zeus story.

Either way, it would certainly be exciting for Cavill to play two incredibly powerful heroes in the DCEU and MCU, and this concept art likely gives fans a lot of hope as to the possibilities. As far as we know, nothing has been confirmed Henry Cavill or anyone at Marvel Studios playing Hercules. So for now, this concept art will have to serve as a spark for our imagination of what it could be like.

As always, we’ll keep you posted.