Hired “in extra time”, Danilo Boza chooses the number 26 shirt and says he wants to make his history at Vasco | vasco

Hired on the last day of the window, right at the end of the lights, Danilo Boza was presented this Wednesday afternoon at Vasco. General manager of football at the club, Carlos Brazil joked that the deal was closed in a hurry, but highlighted the characteristics of the 23-year-old defender on loan from Juventude until the end of the season.

– It was a last minute signing, at 45, in stoppage time. But an important signing for us, we needed to bring a defender to the composition of the squad, to compete for the title in the team. I needed a player with versatile characteristics, which is the case with Danilo. I think we had a hit on this hiring, even though it was last minute. Welcome! – said Brazil.

With few numbers available in the squad, Boza chose the 26, the same shirt used by Dedé during his time at Vasco. He explained that the decision was no coincidence.

– It was a choice that Glauber gave me, the choice of number. I had few numbers, I ended up choosing the 26. I also already knew that Dedé had used this one, he had a very good passage with the 26 shirt, he made his story. It’s related to that, I idolize his story, but he also wants to do my story in Vasco – he said.

In addition, the defender “introduced himself” to the Vasco fans, talking about the areas of the field in which he has played and what are his best qualities:

– I think it’s important for the player to have this versatility, to play in more positions. He ends up helping the group, in the very choice of coach. I’m a fast centre-back, with good passing and good air play, too. I played as a full-back in several matches for Mirassol, there I started to play as a full-back, and I had a highlight in the 2018 Paulista Championship and it was a choice of professor Ivan (Baitello), who put me in the base as a full-back and I was able to stand out . So I was able to add this characteristic of playing both as a full-back and as a defender. At Santos I played more as a defender and at Juventude I played in two matches as a side, but I played more in the defense.

My father commented on the greatness of Vasco when I came here, so much so that, in the year I was born, Vasco was champion of the Libertadores, in 1998, and when I came here he reminded me of this story and it stuck in my head . I also followed the trajectory of Dedé here, who was called up to the Brazilian team, so these are facts that mark my coming here.

I have already been training with the club, and I came here respecting my teammates, but during training there is a competition for the position, I came to fight for my title to be able to play and, clearly, help Vasco to return to the competition of Brazilian elite, where the club should never have left.

Because I’m a young player, I have a margin for evolution, I believe that every player needs to try to be better with each training session, and improve in some aspect. I think I’m never “good”, and that’s important because it leads me to evolve, train and work harder and harder.

Being a football player is living in an environment of pressure, of demand. This will always exist and we need to know how to deal with it. The crowd will always be with us, especially in a club that has the greatness of Vasco, some people have already commented with me and I myself have followed. The crowd here is magnificent, always supporting, regardless of the club’s situation, and we players have to know how to deal with the pressure and make the best of it, playing what the crowd asks for, doing a good job. Every player who comes here, due to Vasco’s greatness, will try to give his best, and we will try to take the club to access. I came here to contribute to this.

My arrival here, as Brazil (Carlos) said, was at forty-five of the second half, but I’m happy that Vasco came to me, and even with a lightning signing, which wasn’t in the plans, I’m very happy to be able to wear this heavy shirt and defend this wonderful club. I’m well prepared, physically, because at Juventude I’ve been training and playing, so I’m fine in that regard. Now I just have to wait for Zé Ricardo to call me. I’ve already trained with the team and I’m doing my best to have this first opportunity.

At Santos I had a good relationship with Raniel, we became close friends, we played with each other, but I had already spoken to him, before introducing myself here, to ask about the environment, the group and he gave me great references . He told me “come on, everything will be fine here”. He also said that I would add to the group, he knows me, he knows that I work seriously and always looking for the best for myself and for the club. So this conversation was very important. This relationship is also very important in adapting to the group. I had a good reception from everyone, and I had nothing to complain about.

Match against Chapecoense

We know that Chape is a big club, which dropped last year, and they also seek access, like us. But we are ready, Professor Zé Ricardo has been preparing the team this week, because the game does not start on Friday, but at the beginning of the week, with the preparation. We’re going to use all our weapons to get that first victory in the competition.

