HM’s ICU has zero patients hospitalized for covid-19 – Life Informa

The ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Municipal Hospital of São José dos Campos has been without patients hospitalized for covid-19 since this Wednesday (20th). The brand follows the weakening of the disease in the municipality and proves the importance of vaccination to avoid hospitalizations, deaths and the emergence of new variants.

It is worth remembering that in São José dos Campos the rate of vaccinated is considered good, however, it is important that the population completes the immunization and is even safer against the disease.

Currently, HM has 10 patients hospitalized for covid-19, all in the ward and three of them are no longer infectious, that is, they do not transmit the disease.

In São José dos Campos, 14 days after completing the immunization with the second dose – or the single dose in the case of Janssen -, for example, only 1.92% of people contracted covid-19, 0.04% needed to be hospitalized. and 0.029% died. Currently, 98% took the first dose, 87.9% the second and 58.7% the third/1st booster dose and 64.2% the fourth/2nd booster dose – the latter for the group of elderly people over 60 years and immunosuppressed.

Despite the good vaccination rate, many people have not yet completed the vaccination schedule. According to data from Vacivida, from the Government of the State of São Paulo, 49,581 people have not yet received the second dose – about 23,000 of them in the 5-19 age group – and 170,134 can already receive the third/1st booster dose. .

The population should be aware of the return date for immunization. If a person received the second dose of Coronavac, Pfizer or Astrazeneca on December 9, 2021, for example, they are now eligible for the booster dose.

If any resident of São José dos Campos has been vaccinated in another municipality, it is important to inform any UBS (Basic Health Unit) in the city.