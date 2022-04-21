Honda announces Civic hatch in Brazil and Civic Cross hybrid for 2023

After a deafening silence about its range of products in Brazil, Honda announced important and exciting news. By 2023, 5 new cars will be launched in our country. They arrive to complement the range that today consists only of City and City Hatch. But the coolest news is: the Honda Civic hatch will be sold in Brazil in the Type-R version.

Honda’s launch schedule in Brazil will begin with the third-generation HR-V to be launched in August this year. The model will only be sold with a 1.5-liter engine here, but in two different configurations. Two entry versions (probably LX and EX) will use the naturally aspirated 126 hp and 15.8 Nm of torque.

The top versions, possibly EXL and Touring, will be covered by the 1.5 turbo in an unprecedented flex configuration. Honda has not confirmed if the engine is the same as the one used by Civic and HR-V in the old Touring versions, now properly calibrated for flex, or if it is a completely new engine. Power and torque were not revealed.

Civic family

By 2023, the Civic family will have three members. The first will be the Civic sedan, imported in e:HEV hybrid version. It replaces the Accord, as it will use the same mechanical setup as the large sedan. It consists of a 2.0-liter aspirated engine that works as a power generator for the electric motor, but can push the wheels in specific situations.

The set has 215 hp and 32.1 kgfm of torque, but promises consumption of around 20 km/l. The new Civic e:HEV, unlike the other models in the family, arrives in 2022. The launch is scheduled for the last quarter: between October and December.

The surprise came from the Civic Type-R. Honda has never sold the sportiest model in the range here, restricting Brazilians to the Civic Si. It hasn’t even been released abroad yet, but it will come to Brazil in 2023. It’s worth remembering that it will only have a hatchback body and manual transmission. Coincidence or not, the Toyota GR Corolla is exactly like that and will also be sold in Brazil.

The third member will be the Civic Cross. The name isn’t official yet, as Honda sells it as the HR-V in the US. However, the midsize SUV is derived from the Civic and is therefore part of the family. Confirmed for 2023, it will only be sold in a hybrid version. It is a strong rival to the Toyota Corolla Cross or the Jeep Compass 4xe, just know where it will position itself in terms of price.

three and three

Finally, Honda also announced that the new generation of the CR-V will be sold in Brazil in 2023. Like the Civic Cross, it will be hybrid, complementing Honda’s promise of three hybrids in Brazil, also coinciding with the offer of three SUVs.

With this, by the end of 2023, Honda’s range will have two hatches (City Hatch and Civic Type-R), three SUVs (HR-V, Civic Cross and CR-V) and a sedan (Civic). Of these, three will be hybrids: Civic, Civic Cross and CR-V. There is also a chance that in the future City and HR-V will receive hybrid versions, which are already available abroad.

