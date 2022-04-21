Honda’s new SUV in Brazil will be a “bombed” HR-V sold in the US – 04/21/2022

A package of new products this and next year demonstrates that Honda has prepared a strong investment in the Brazilian market after withdrawing the Fit, the WR-V and the Civic. On the other hand, it launched the City hatch, which, in theory, intends to take the place of the Fit.

The closest launch, in August, is the new HR-V with dimensions close to the current model, but which has nothing to do with the larger HR-V already on sale in the American market.

There will be four versions of the HR-V: two will have the same 1.5 DI DOHC i-VTEC units produced in Brazil already existing in the City line and two more with the unprecedented 1.5 Turbo Flex engine. The power of the second engine was not informed, but it will be in the range of 180 hp and assembled locally from imported components.

It also confirmed in 2023 the launch of a new SUV based on the 11th generation Civic. This one is already known in the US as HR-V, but here it will have another name. The factory itself has already released a photo of the model. It is the direct competitor of the Corolla Cross that has shown high sales performance, including the hybrid version. Honda has not confirmed whether this new SUV will also offer a hybrid version.

In total, the manufacturer will offer three imported products with its e:HEV hybrid technology. In addition to the Accord and the Civic, there is also the CR-V (larger SUV of the size of the Tiguan and RAV4).

It confirmed that the Civic Type R designed for those who appreciate high performance will be imported. In 2022 Honda completes 25 years of local production.

Austrian God Vayanne is a 2,200 hp exotic

The New York Auto Show, open until April 24, isn’t even the biggest show of its kind in the US, second to the one in Los Angeles. But after two years out of action due to the pandemic, it returned to the traditional scheme, including parallel attractions such as the largest outdoor test track for electric vehicles ever created in such a show.

Among the exotic models, the most impressive was the Austrian brand Deus Automobiles. The Vayanne electric hypercar project originated in 2020 and brought together two more heavyweights: Williams (the advanced engineering arm of the F-1 team) and Italdesign. This Italian small-scale design and production house managed to focus on symmetry and the geometric infinity symbol on both the front and back.

The Vayanne has only 12 cm of ground clearance. God did not provide mechanical details, but the estimated power is no less than 2,230 hp and the torque of 204 kgf.m! Thus, the race for greater performance also extends to electric vehicles. Until now, the declared powers of the Pininfarina Battista, Lotus Evija and Rimac C Two were around 1,900 hp.

The promised accelerations are stunning: 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds. Maximum speed over 400 km/h. A refined interior and a fully numerical instrument cluster complete the package. The Vayanne only arrives in 2025 and only 99 copies will be manufactured.

Another electric model from a new Vietnamese brand, Vinfast, intends to export to the US and Europe. The VF9 crossover develops 402 hp and its 106 kWh battery pack has been standard on larger, higher-performance models. Chevrolet and Ford made the electric rivalry explicit with their large pickup trucks: Silverado (673 hp, in the three-engine version) and F-150 Lightning (570 hp).

Among the combustion engine models, attention turned to the Bronco Raptor (root utility with more than 400 hp) and the new Nissan Z (power to be revealed).

Electric Kwid E-tech is advantageous after three years of use?

Renault did a lot of math when deciding to import the cheapest electric model on offer in Brazil from China: R$142,900 for orders until July with deliveries in August. Still, the Kwid E-Tech costs R$ 74,000 more than the Kwid Outsider.

If a comparison is made only by the cost of gasoline or ethanol against the much lower price of electricity, the difference in cost/km would take more than 10 years to be amortized.

However, maintenance, taxes and depreciation in the used market must be considered, which make up the so-called total cost of use (CTU). Based on quotes from a consultancy specializing in used pricing, from the third year onwards, for those who run 20,000 km/year, the advantage in CTU would be for electric vehicles, according to the manufacturer.

The electric compact hatch received a larger equipment package that includes six airbags, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors. The electric is heavier than the conventional model (977 x 825 kg), loses in power (65 x 71 hp) and gains in torque (11.5 against 10.5 kgf.m). Wheels now have four bolts instead of three because of the greater, instantaneous torque.

The manufacturer reports the E-Tech’s 0 to 50 km/h acceleration in 4.1 s to demonstrate agility in traffic. But in the comparison from 0 to 100 km/h conventional Kwid is a little faster (13.2 against 14.6 s). In city use, the range is up to 298 km when using regeneration mode. In the combined city/highway cycle, 265 km. The range on the road was not reported.

The Dacia Spring, equivalent to the Kwid E-tech manufactured in Romania, uses an electric motor of just 45 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 19.1 s. So it is much slower than the version for the Brazilian market.

