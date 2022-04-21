Horror “The Last Night”, with Keira Knightley, celebrates Christmas under the melancholy of finitude – Agência de Notícias CEUB

The expectation for Christmas night with the family is part of the end-of-year festivities not always with a friendly development. Hurts surface, discussions about politics or worldview are exacerbated by the fact that at that event the groups spend more hours in contact.

Regarding this Christmas communion, the English director Camille Griffin brings the terror The last night with elements of comedy under the perspective that a poison will devastate the population of the Earth in a few hours.

The agony of the fact is treated with apparent normality by the characters who gather at the house of hosts Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode). Avoiding despair can be read as a way of not scaring the children of the family, like Art (Roman Griffin Davis, child actor known for starring in the great Jojo Rabbit).

However, the masks fall from the middle to the end where the minors will have to face the adults’ conversations. It is at this moment that the jokes stop and the film starts to remember the feelings generated by Melancholy (2011), by Lars Von Trier, in which the population awaits the impact of the Earth’s collision with the planet Melancholia.

The horrors of the idea of ​​an end of the world make the characters in The last night reveal themselves in their strengths and weaknesses, and, as in moments of crisis, turn despair into their own predicate. The scenes inside the house, or in the rooms where the characters are staying, compartmentalize the stories of different nuclei. The relevant external scene takes place in the final third of the film and will generate transformations in the adults’ thoughts.

The film, of course, seen from a more abstract perspective, declares itself to Christmas as a date for reckoning and also for communion. However, the discussion about finitude delves into psychological and philosophical aspects that confuse the strategy of the feature. Should we laugh or not at our own frailty? From a more optimistic point of view, we could review: “What if we treated Christmas as the last day?” .

The locations have few lighting variations and the framing favors the open scene, except for the close-ups that are decisive for the narrative, including a surprise at the end.

The film also stars Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch and Rufus Jones.

Service:

The Last Night (Silent Night – UK, 2021)

Premiere in Brazil on 12/23/21

Direction: Camille Griffin

Road map: Camille Griffin

Cast: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch and Rufus Jones

Duration: 90 minutes

By Luiz Claudio Ferreira (watched the film in preview at the invitation of Espaço/Z)