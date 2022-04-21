How is the INSS ceiling with the new minimum wage forecast?

The federal government recently sent the draft Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) to the National Congress for the year 2023 (PNL 5/2022). The document provides for a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 for next year, which represents an increase of R$ 82 in relation to the current R$ 1,212.

The minimum wage forecast was made from the 6.7% projection for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for this year. With this projection, it is also possible to predict the ceiling of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) for the year 2023.

Currently, the benefit ceiling for the social security agency is R$ 7,087. Raising 6.7% to this amount, the institute’s maximum deposit will be BRL 7,562.

This amount, however, is just a projectionthat is, it can be changed, since the value of the minimum wage for 2023 is just a government forecast.

By law, the President of the Republic is obliged to publish a provisional measure until the last day of the year with the value of the national floor for the following year.

Values ​​of INSS benefits for 2023

With the minimum wage forecast, it is also possible to predict how the value of the INSS benefits will be for the year 2023, since Social Security payments are made based on the national floor.

Thus, if next year’s minimum wage becomes R$1,294, the minimum payment for the insurance of the social security agency should also be with this value in 2023.

With the INSS ceiling forecast at R$ 7,562, other benefits of the institute will have to be changed. Check out the simulation of some values: