how to solve blocking of CPF registered in several cell phones

This week, just over 3.9 million Brazilians have the right to receive the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). To do so, citizens needed to start using the Caixa Tem app. However, some of these citizens faced a block for using the CPF on several cell phones.

According to official information, situations like this are not uncommon. This is an application system defense itself. When citizens use their CPF to enter the Caixa Tem account on more than one cell phone, they run the risk of having the device blocked for use on the cell phone, which prevents the movement of the amount.

The good news for individuals experiencing the situation described is that it is possible to solve the problem. For this, however, you will need to go to a Caixa Econômica bank branch. The bank explains that there is no possibility of unlocking the system by remote means. You will need to go to an agency to resolve the situation.

The individual must remember to bring their personal documents. There, he needs to talk to an attendant at Caixa Econômica Federal and ask him to exclude cell phones that you will not want to use in the movement. In short, the individual needs to ask the employee to leave only the phone he usually uses.

In this sense, it is also worth remembering that citizens should avoid using the same cell phone to enter more than one CPF. The practice can also end in blocking. The tip is that each one starts to consult and move the FGTS money on their own mobile device. Thus, the chance of blocking decreases for everyone.

The release of the FGTS

As said, the Federal Government started the process of releasing the extraordinary FGTS deposit. But so far, only one group can move money through the Caixa Tem app at this time.

This is the group of users that was born in the month of January. According to Caixa Econômica, the money has been in these people’s accounts since the early hours of Wednesday morning (20). Through Caixa Tem it is possible to pay bills and make some purchases.

The expectation is that all other groups will receive the deposit by June 15th. The Federal Government explains that releases should always happen every 7 or 10 days, always based on the month of each one’s birthday.

See the calendar below

withdrawal limit

According to information from the Federal Government, each citizen can receive up to R$ 1 thousand in extraordinary FGTS payments at this time. But the fact is that the amount that each person will be able to take will depend on their balance situation.

Citizens can check the information through the FGTS app system, which is available for download in the main mobile app stores with Android and iOS systems.

Imagine, for example, that an individual has a balance of R$200. In this case, he will receive R$ 200 from the FGTS now. On the other hand, even if he has more than BRL 1,000, he can only receive BRL 1,000. This is the deposit limit imposed by the Federal Government.