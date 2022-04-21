How to take care of the skin of the face of those who work out: workout skincare | health and aesthetics

Knowing how to take care of your skin before, during and after your workout is not a minor concern or futility. Workout skincare is key to preventing allergies, fungal infections and acne and maintaining skin on your face – and all over your body! – beautiful and healthy. Anyone who does physical exercises or plays sports should adopt some measures for good hygiene and preparation of the dermis. In addition, when traveling to the place of physical exercise or if the sport is outdoors, it is still necessary to protect the skin from the effects of ultraviolet rays.

It all starts with a good cleansing, toning and moisturizing of the skin to form an intact skin barrier, which protects from dryness and irritation — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Anyone who does physical exercises or plays sports knows the importance of being prepared for the activity, from choosing the necessary clothes and accessories to paying attention to food and hydration. A good cleanse and toning and hydration should also be part of these preparations.

The doctor Daniela Balizardo, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), explains that the increase in body temperature and sweat resulting from physical exertion can favor excess oil. In this way, there may be a worsening or occurrence of diseases such as acne, rosacea, seborrheic dermatitis, allergies and fungal infections. Therefore, anyone, regardless of skin type, needs to prepare them for exercise. After all, as the dermatologist warns, without a good cleaning, makeup residue, sweat and pollution impurities accumulate on the skin and can end up clogging the pores even more.

– Skin care before, during and after training aims to maintain a good intact skin barrier, which protects the skin against dryness and irritation. A weakened skin barrier will tend to either a sensitized skin, with the entry of some substances, or a dry skin, due to the evaporation of moisture. The preparation of the skin before training, regardless of the type of activity, aims to keep the skin clean and hydrated. Cleaning agents are used to remove excessive oil and impurities, such as makeup residue, pollution, sweat, microorganisms and dead cells without promoting strong drying or accentuation of wrinkles – explains Daniela, remembering that care to protect yourself from ultraviolet rays also are part of the skin’s preparations for outdoor training. – You need to choose the right sunscreen for your skin type and that is resistant to water and sweat and reapply it every two hours.

With the support of a dermatologist, we have prepared some tips that apply to any athlete or exercise practitioner, regardless of the modality. Then, we point out special alerts according to skin type and specific recommendations for activities that may require some extra care. Check out.

Clean the skin of the face well whether you do your exercise at the beginning of the day or at the end. Makeup, pollution particles, cosmetics and topical medications need to be removed. Otherwise, during physical exercise, the skin will end up absorbing these impurities, residues, microorganisms and chemical actives present in the applied products. To do so, sanitize with soaps and suitable for your skin type. In the case of using make-up, also use make-up removers;

Remember that liquid soaps they are softer than the bars, having a pH closer to that of the skin. Already the cleaning lotions which have softer components and are hypoallergenic, make a deep cleaning, but keeping the natural moisture and without causing irritation, and can be applied over the eye area, including.

Tone up! Once the cleaning is done, apply a tonic indicated to normalize the ph and your skin type;

Hydrate! After toning up, apply a moisturizer. Choose the option suitable for your skin type (oily, dry, combination, acne, etc.). This care is necessary to prevent dryness, increase the softness and texture and flexibility of the skin and create an intact skin barrier. This prevents microorganisms, impurities and pollution from being absorbed by the dermis during training and causing some type of reaction or allergy. Facial moisturizers can be associated with antioxidants, cell renewers and anti-wrinkles;

If after this process you go to the place of your training and it's daytime, apply sunscreen with a protection factor above 30 and resistant to sweat and water, free from oil. The product must be easy to apply and have high coverage against UVA and UVB rays. Be careful not to be too oily and end up running down your face and irritating your eyes. Preferably emulsion or with a silicone base or in gel. Spread the product all over the skin that will be exposed, not forgetting the ears;

If you have hives and tend to suffer from itching and discomfort during exercise, do not forget to take the antiallergic prescribed by your doctor.

Drinking water during training also contributes to skin hydration and health — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Drink water. Adequate fluid replacement also helps protect and care for the skin;

If you sweat a lot, remove excess sweat with a soft towel. Consider washing your face between one activity and another, if you train in environments such as gyms;

. Consider washing your face between one activity and another, if you train in environments such as gyms; If you have sensitive skin or that is temporarily more sensitized due to any dermocosmetic product you are using, such as lightening acids or exfoliants, avoid exercising in the sun, in hot places and without adequate ventilation. Wash your face to help lower the temperature during exercise. Another tip is to use a cold thermal water spray to reduce this skin heating.

It is important to remove all sweat — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Remove all excess sweat. For that, nothing better than a good bath, with specific products for each part of the body;

Also pay attention to the hair. It is necessary to remove the sweat, which damages the scalp;

Dry all areas well, including the face. Do this process with a towel gently and gently, without rubbing too much. To avoid fungal infections, dry all folds well, such as between the fingers, armpits and inframammary area. You can even use a cold dryer on these areas to ensure they are dry;

, including the face. Do this process with a towel gently and gently, without rubbing too much. To avoid fungal infections, dry all folds well, such as between the fingers, armpits and inframammary area. You can even use a cold dryer on these areas to ensure they are dry; Apply a good moisturizer that contains repairing and regenerating agents for the skin barrier, suitable for each area of ​​the body and your skin type. These products can have antioxidant and firming actives in the composition.

Indications according to skin type

Do a gentle cleaning with products with actives such as alpha bisabolol and chamomile; choose one tonic astringent; Then spend a moisturizer light in gel, cream or lotion that contains, for example, ceramides, antioxidant agents such as vitamins A, C and E, and hyaluronic acid.

Perform a more efficient cleaning to remove oil without drying. Use drying agents such as zinc oxide and calamine, or agents that control oiliness, decreasing sebum and shine, such as copper, zinc Pca, sulfur and arnica extract; Always wash your skin with cold water. If it is hot, it can activate the production of the sebaceous glands; Use more astringent tonics which, in addition to balancing the skin’s ph, can remove residues that are still on the skin. These products can have a hydroalcoholic solution, with mint extract, menthol and even salicylic acid, which has healing and anti-inflammatory action; hydrate the skin with a light product, with a dry touch and fast absorption. The moisturizer may contain hyaluronic acid, nicotinamide, salicylic acid and zinc Pca.

Cleanse your skin without soap. Use a cleansing lotion that can be removed with cotton or running water; When toning, choose an alcohol-free product that contains moisturizing actives, such as glycerin and allantoin.; In the morning, moisturize the skin with light creams. At night, the product can be more moisturizing. Count on those that contain hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, ammonium lactate, allantoin or vegetable oils such as sweet almond, grape seed, macadamia and sesame.

Before anything, do a sensitivity test before trying a new product, dabbing a small amount on areas of the body other than the face. A tip is to apply it on the wrist; Cleanse your skin with very gentle productssince in these cases it reacts more easily to external agents, causing redness, itching and burning. Opt for a non-alkaline cleansing lotion or foam with actives such as chamomile extract, which has a decongestant and anti-inflammatory action, alfabisabolol or allantoin; Wash your face skin with cold water; Choose non-alcoholic and soothing tonics; Finally, moisturize the skin with products with hypoallergenic components, without parabens, without fragrance and that are calming, such as depanthenol, acquaporine, alpha bisabolol and nicotinamide.

Alerts according to the modality

The use of sunscreen is essential — Photo: Disclosure

Avoid training in direct sunlight, especially between 10 am and 4 pm;

Double care against UVA and UVB rays. Wear clothing with sun protection, hats or visors, and sunglasses;

Remember that the clothes, in addition to having protection against the sun’s rays, must be fresh and encourage perspiration;

Reapply sunscreen every two hours or if you sweat excessively. Depending on the amount of sweat and the duration of the activity, you will need to apply the product several times. However, you can use spray versions, which make it easier to apply during training;

Consider using hair conditioners or styling or leave-in creams that contain sunscreen and thus form a protective barrier on the hair.

Bet on water-resistant sunscreens, especially if you practice your activity in an outdoor pool or in the sea;

If you have blond hair and do some activity in the pool, wet your hair with running water beforehand and use a leave-in to avoid green hair;

After exercising, take a good shower to remove chlorine or salt from your body and hair, following the cleansing ritual according to your skin type.